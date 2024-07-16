House of Commons celebration for Northern Housing Consortium at 50

Photo caption: From left to right : Jane Everton, Bronwen Rapley, Tracy Harrison, Lord Best, Terry Tasker, Liz Twist MP

As part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, the Northern Housing Consortium (NHC) held a Parliamentary Reception at the House of Commons.

The NHC, who are based in Sunderland, Tyne & Wear, is a not-for-profit membership organisation representing 140 local authorities, housing associations and ALMOs across the North of England.

The special event: ‘Northern Housing Consortium at 50: Celebrating the Past, Building the Future of Housing in the North’, was hosted by Lord Best OBE DL in the Terrace Dining Room.

Over the past five decades, the NHC has been the voice of housing in the North. It works on behalf of members to ensure the needs and ambitions of northern communities are represented in national policy development, and it brings members together to address the region’s unique housing challenges.

Alongside Lord Best OBE DL, speakers included NHC Chief Executive, Tracy Harrison; MP for Blaydon and Consett, Liz Twist; Yorkshire Housing resident and Social Housing Tenants’ Climate Jury juror, Terry Tasker; NHC Board member, Jane Everton; and Onward Homes CEO & NHC Board member, Bronwen Rapley.

Liz Twist MP spoke about the work of the NHC in supporting the All Party Parliamentary Group for Housing in the North, and the importance of finding specific solutions for every community.

Key themes discussed included the role the NHC plays in bringing the sector together, and the importance of engaging with residents and putting them at the heart of decisions.

Housing leaders, senior civil servants, parliamentarians, residents and community representatives attended the event

Tracy Harrison, Chief Executive, Northern Housing Consortium, said:

“It was fantastic to get together with senior civil servants, NHC board members and parliamentarians at the House of Commons to reflect on what the NHC has achieved over the past 50 years and to discuss the impact of the new Government’s focus on affordable and sustainable housing. Being here right at the start of this new parliament made the day particularly special.

“It was also encouraging to hear our offer to the new Government, ‘Building the Future of Housing in the North’, referenced consistently throughout the day. It was very clear from the speakers that the sector is ready to kickstart delivery for the future.”