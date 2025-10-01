My Property Box expands portfolio with two North East acquisitions

BGF-backed My Property Box has boosted its rental portfolio by more than 360 properties following the acquisition of two County Durham letting agencies.

The estate agency group has taken over Ready to Rent and Newton Assets, which oversaw properties in the Seaham area. Both businesses were sold due to retirement.

These are the company’s second and third acquisitions of 2025 and follow the purchase of Darlington-based Bellwood & Harris earlier in the year. In total, My Property Box has now completed 15 acquisitions in just seven years, cementing its position as a leading player in the North East property market.

The expansion is backed by a multi-million-pound investment from BGF, the UK and Ireland’s most active growth capital investor, which was secured in July 2024 and is supporting the group’s ambitious buy-and-build strategy. With offices in Darlington, Newcastle and Northallerton, My Property Box continues to extend its reach across the North East and North Yorkshire.

Both acquired businesses’ client bases have been informed of the transaction, with all services seamlessly transferred to My Property Box.

Ben Quaintrell, founder and CEO of My Property Box, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the clients of Ready to Rent and Newton Assets. Both agencies were run with dedication and professionalism, and we’re proud to carry forward that legacy while providing landlords and tenants with the benefits of our modern, technology-focused approach.

“These acquisitions further strengthen our presence in County Durham and align perfectly with our strategy of carefully targeted growth. The investment from BGF is enabling us to accelerate our expansion plans, and we remain committed to building our portfolio while delivering the high standards of service our clients expect.”

James Baker, Investor at BGF, added: “It’s great to see My Property Box continue to deliver on its buy and build growth strategy and extend its reach across the North East and Yorkshire. There remains significant M&A opportunity in sectors ripe for consolidation, such as the residential lettings market, and BGF’s patient capital model, value creation offering and experience of buy and build can help unlock this growth potential.”

Founded in 2012, My Property Box has built a reputation as one of the region’s most dynamic estate agency groups. Its growth is driven by investment in technology and a strong commitment to customer service.