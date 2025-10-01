Time for a close encounter of the electric kind as Nissan takes its All-New Nissan LEAF and MICRA on tour

‘Electric Encounters Live’ tour to visit more than 130 Nissan dealers across the UK

All-New LEAF and All-New MICRA on display, EV experts on hand to answer questions, plus immersive activities and giveaways

Excitement building with just days to go until the start date

London, UK (Monday 29th September 2025): Motorists across the UK are invited for a close encounter with Nissan’s latest 100% electric models at their local dealership. An ambitious tour of more than 130 Nissan showrooms across the UK – called ‘Electric Encounters Live’ and featuring the All-New Nissan LEAF and MICRA – kicks off next Monday, 6th October, and will run until Saturday, 31st January 2026.

The exclusive preview events will feature dramatic reveals of both models and presentations from product experts. Guests will be able to sit inside both cars, so they can experience first-hand the smart technology of the new third-generation LEAF and the audacious style of the sixth-generation MICRA.

In addition, there will be exciting pop-up experiences, goodie bag giveaways and prizes (terms and conditions apply), plus complimentary refreshments and a range of other immersive, fun activities.

The Return of Two Icons

Since its debut in 2010, the Nissan LEAF has sold close to 700,000 units worldwide, earning its place in history as the world’s first mass-market electric vehicle. Now, Nissan is ushering in a new chapter for this nameplate, re-designed and re-engineered to meet the needs of modern EV customers, while remaining true to its innovative roots.

As Nissan’s most aerodynamic production car to date, the All-New LEAF has a substantially increased maximum range of up to 375 miles on a single charge for a no-compromise driving experience. It also offers enhanced charging speeds and a suite of technologies to make driving easier and EV ownership more rewarding, including Google Built-In, which gives access to Google Maps without a phone, plus app and game downloads from Google Play.

Meanwhile, the All-New Nissan MICRA returns as a fully connected, pure EV. Combining an assertive personality with zero-emission mobility, the car stays true to its guiding principles as a stylish and unpretentious car, characteristics that have underpinned its popularity across five generations and more than 40 years. Like the LEAF, the stylish MICRA – which was designed in Paddington, London – also offers the latest safety technology and Google Built-In.

Together, the cars signal the next major step in Nissan’s bold product offensive in Europe, where it will introduce four new fully electric models by 2027.

Fiona Mackay, Nissan GB Marketing Director, said: “We’re incredibly excited to present the All-New Nissan LEAF and MICRA to customers through our Electric Encounters Live tour. Both cars look simply fantastic and are packed with the latest smart technology to make driving simpler, safer and more fun.

“With two brilliant new 100% electric models to show off, this double launch represents a hugely exciting new stage of Nissan’s activity in the UK. We’re incredibly proud of both cars and Electric Encounters Live is bigger and better than any previous Nissan dealer tour, so we can’t wait to show people what they could be driving in 2026.’’

Customers interested in attending Electric Encounters Live at their local Nissan dealership can sign up now at https://nissanelectricencounters.com.

Alternatively, they can contact their local Nissan dealer to find out more and book themselves onto one of two sessions available on any given day: 4pm-5.30pm or 6.30pm-8pm.