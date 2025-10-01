On a charge! all-electric Alpine A290 adds to its trophy cabinet

Alpine A290 wins its seventh international award

Electric hot hatch voted Best Design Innovation of 2025 by the readers of German magazine ‘Auto Motor und Sport’

Latest award adds to previous accolades including ‘Car of the Year 2025’, which started the Alpine A290’s winning streak in 2025

The Alpine A290 has added more silverware to its trophy cabinet after being crowned as the Best Design Innovation of 2025 in the annual Autonis Awards organized by the German automotive magazine ‘Auto Motor und Sport’.

A total of 14,000 participants took part in the 25th annual reader poll, choosing from 117 cars across 13 different segments, all of which had either been newly introduced or significantly redesigned within the last 12 months. The pure-electric Alpine A290 was a runaway winner, securing 37.3% of the votes.

The latest award adds to the A290’s rapidly growing reputation as a standout driver’s car, after impressing expert judges and car buyers around the world. This includes:

Jurors of the prestigious European Car of the Year institution judging the A290 in January as the Car of the Year 2025. This was the first time that an Alpine model won the title, kick-starting the brand’s new electric era.

The Alpine A290 winning ‘Sports Car of the Year’ during the 32nd ceremony of ‘Les Trophées de L’Argus’ in France. This prize was awarded by the public, who recognized the potential of Alpine’s electric Dream Garage and the A290’s combination of sportiness and cutting-edge EV technology.

Ahead of the summer, the Association des Médias Auto et Moto (AMAM) presenting the fourth edition of the eTrophies for the best electric, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid cars presented, launched, or marketed during 2024. After two days of testing, the Alpine A290 received the ‘Coup de foudre’/ ‘love at first sight’ award from the jury of 32 AMAM members.

Leading UK title Autocar naming the Alpine A290 as the ‘Best Fun EV’ in its annual awards, with editors hailing it for ‘rewriting the formula’ for a new generation of great driver’s cars in the electric age.

German magazine Auto Zeitung recently giving the ‘Design Trophy’ to the A290. The all-electric model secured a class victory in the import category. Nearly 3,000 readers of Auto Zeitung and its online platform took part in the vote.

Earlier this month, the A290 winning again, taking the ‘Fleet Car of the Year 2025’ award from German magazine Firmenauto. After votes from company car and fleet decision makers, the A290 won the import category in the class of ‘Electric minicars and small cars’.

Across all these award wins, the compact A290 has stood out with its striking design, high performance levels, agility, and lightness, all combined with French savoir-faire. The sporty yet elegant lines are emphasized by the wide track, strikingly flared fenders, and color-contrasting side skirts. The front features four X-shaped headlights, inspired by rally cars, which give the Alpine A290 a distinctive look both in the day and night.

The sporty appearance continues inside the cabin, with an exclusive three-spoke sports steering wheel with nappa leather trim and contrasting stitching at the heart of the driver-oriented cockpit. The car is also equipped with Formula 1 inspired switches, sports pedals and a footrest, which contributes to its athletic look.

More details on some of the awards for the Alpine A290