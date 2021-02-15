Mycardirect acquires Avalon Vehicle Rental

Avalon Vehicle Rental rebrands to become Mycardirect Rental

Following company expansion, Mycardirect moves head office to Hemel Hempstead

Mycardirect, launched in 2020, goes from strength to strength with the recent acquisition of Avalon Vehicle Rental, and a move to larger offices in Hemel Hempstead. Following the acquisition, Avalon has been rebranded as Mycardirect Rental.

This tactical business expansion creates an even more flexible, one stop shop customer proposition, as it builds on the previous strengths of the Mycardirect subscription service –

All-inclusive package, with no maintenance, RFL, MOT* or replacement tyre worries

Transparent subscription fee, enabling customers to budget easily

Paperless journey – 100% online experience offering easy, hassle free access

Complete flexibility – from 1 to 24 months, with multiple options in-between

Wide range of vehicles – customers can switch from petrol to electric, family saloon to SUV

The new, purpose built head office, based in Hemel Hempstead, provides easy access to the UK motorway network and, crucially, room for future expansion. While the business currently employs 32 staff, there are plans for significant growth over the next 5 years. The new facility provides the capacity for this planned growth.

Mycardirect CEO Duncan Chumley expressed his delight stating “I am absolutely delighted with the progress we have made over a very short period of time. The acquisition of Avalon Vehicle Rental significantly strengthens our customer proposition and our new offices create a superb environment for the Mycardirect team and our expansion plans.”

Commenting on the recent re-branding of Avalon Vehicle Rental, Chief Operations Officer Liz Elstub, said “I am very excited about the new Mycardirect venture which combines subscription and rental to provide customers with the ultimate flexibility when choosing a vehicle. There is huge potential for growth. Together, our two teams cover a wide range of vehicle solutions for both corporate and private customers.”

Mycardirect was founded in 2020 by Duncan Chumley to simplify people’s lives with an easier alternative to the expense of short-term rental, commitment of long-term leasing, and the complexity of car ownership. With three locations across the country and a head office based in Hemel Hempstead, Mycardirect and Mycardirect Rental support customers across the United Kingdom.