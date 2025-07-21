NE engineers RWO appoint new director to support growth and operations

RWO has appointed Phil Brown as associate director of geoenvironmental services

North East engineers RWO has strengthened its rapidly growing geoenvironmental and ground engineering operations with the appointment of a senior executive.

Phil Brown has been appointed geoenvironmental services associate director in a move that will see him working alongside head of department Chris Rudd at the Stokesley office as well as the wider management team based at the firm’s Newcastle office.

Bringing over 30 years’ experience in large-scale infrastructure remediation and earthworks work to the role, he will be responsible for an extensive brief that includes coordinating major infrastructure projects, business development, operational oversight, technical compliance and managing a team of geoenvironmental engineers.

The appointment comes on the back of demand for the department’s services as commercial and residential developers bring forward their investment and regeneration plans.

Providing ground investigation and structural engineering services to CU Phosco, a market leader in the design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of high mast lighting aprons, has been among a raft of new business secured recently by RWO’s Geoenvironmental Department.

Other ground investigation work, which comes as the department targets £1 million in revenues by the end of this year, has been completed at Liverpool John Lennon and Manchester International airports, PD Ports at Tees Port and Banks Group.

Currently employing a team of six engineers and office staff, the department plans on continuing to recruit more skilled staff in the face of expanding its new business activity and the scope of technical services.

Phil Brown added: “I am delighted to be joining RWO, which has a great reputation for excellence, a strong team culture and positive philosophy, with ongoing ambitions to see its operations expand further across the UK.

“In particular, I’m looking forward to developing more integration with civils and structural services, closer involvement in the burgeoning data centre work, and delivering more holistic engineering solutions for clients.”

Department head and director Chris Rudd said: “Phil will be a great addition to the team – the right fit at the right time as we go for growth. With fully complete ground investigation skills, experience and expertise, we look forward to him playing a key role in helping to elevate the RWO brand and its capabilities across the UK.”