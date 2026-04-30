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Training and development opportunities for individuals supporting families

Bytinayoung

Apr 30, 2026 #care leavers, #Development, #prison, #Training
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Nepacs is a long standing north of England charity well known for its work supporting individuals impacted by the criminal justice and social care systems.

The charity offers a range of training for individuals who work with children or families in the community or impacted by the justice system.

This includes awareness sessions on:

  • Hidden sentence served by children and families impacted by the arrest or imprisonment of a loved one
  • Parental rights in prison
  • Trauma informed awareness
  • Care leavers rights, entitlements and support needs

And much more …

To book or find out more visit https://bookwhen.com/nepacs

If you would like to discuss your team or organisation’s training requirements please get in touch by emailing training@nepacs.co.uk

By tinayoung

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