Training and development opportunities for individuals supporting families

Nepacs is a long standing north of England charity well known for its work supporting individuals impacted by the criminal justice and social care systems.

The charity offers a range of training for individuals who work with children or families in the community or impacted by the justice system.

This includes awareness sessions on:

Hidden sentence served by children and families impacted by the arrest or imprisonment of a loved one

Parental rights in prison

Trauma informed awareness

Care leavers rights, entitlements and support needs

And much more …

To book or find out more visit https://bookwhen.com/nepacs

If you would like to discuss your team or organisation’s training requirements please get in touch by emailing training@nepacs.co.uk