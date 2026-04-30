Training and development opportunities for individuals supporting families

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Nepacs is a long standing north of England charity well known for its work supporting individuals impacted by the criminal justice and social care systems.
The charity offers a range of training for individuals who work with children or families in the community or impacted by the justice system.
This includes awareness sessions on:
- Hidden sentence served by children and families impacted by the arrest or imprisonment of a loved one
- Parental rights in prison
- Trauma informed awareness
- Care leavers rights, entitlements and support needs
And much more …
To book or find out more visit https://bookwhen.com/nepacs
If you would like to discuss your team or organisation’s training requirements please get in touch by emailing training@nepacs.co.uk