NEL Secures Additional £21.5 Million to Back Business Growth Across the North

Paul Scott, CEO of NEL Fund Managers

NEL Fund Managers has secured an additional £21.5 million to invest in businesses across the North of England, expanding its support for ambitious firms seeking capital to grow, create jobs and strengthen regional supply chains.

The new capital will top up NEL’s existing investment funds backed by the British Business Bank, and can provide loans from £25,000 to £2m to established businesses with high-growth potential.

The news from NEL Fund Managers comes as the firm announces it has invested £17m in some of the region’s most ambitious businesses over the past two years. The investments made have leveraged an additional £4.5m in private funds and expect to create over 350 direct jobs from the companies invested in.

Now, NEL aims to further expand its impact by investing in more aspiring, growth-minded companies operating in sectors essential to the UK economy.

Paul Scott, CEO of NEL, said: “As the most active private credit investor across the North East, this £21.5m expansion to our investment offering comes at exactly the right time. A strong pipeline of opportunities is emerging across the North, and SMEs need access to the capital required to seize them.

“Businesses are really benefiting from our value proposition with practical ongoing support once the investment is made. Equally importantly, we are delivering for our investors with strong portfolio performance and impact; they are not mutually exclusive. We’re demonstrating the SME landscape is an investable institutional asset class that can be scaled.

“By executing on this with our public and private sector stakeholders, NEL can be the conduit to attract more capital into the region and channel into growing SMEs where a lot of the innovation and job creation is happening.

“The recent Great North Investment Summit highlighted both the scale of the opportunity and the need to ensure investment reaches regional supply chains. With large-scale infrastructure projects and increasing levels of inward investment, our focus is on deploying capital at pace so that SMEs can participate in this growth, capture the value, and convert it into real economic impact, both across the foundational economy and high growth sectors.

“Delivering this through a fund manager that is anchored and headquartered in the region, only adds to the economic multiplier effect.”

John McCabe, chief executive of the North East Chamber of Commerce, adds: “NEL’s £21.5m expansion to their investment offering is excellent news for businesses in the North East.

“The funding will help build local capability, attract investment, support ambitious businesses and create high-quality jobs in the region.

“We believe in the power of place-based approaches – solutions designed with, for and by the North East – to unlock our region’s full potential.

“As a regionally headquartered fund manager, NEL is helping to build resilience in the financial ecosystem, ensuring businesses can access the capital they need to grow while developing the skills, experience and confidence that underpin a thriving regional economy.”

James Katirai, Head of Investment at NEL adds: “Securing this additional £21.5m of funding is a strong endorsement of our track record, the quality of our investment portfolio, and the impact we are delivering. Demand for our finance continues to grow as ambitious businesses across the North seek funding that is both flexible and genuinely supportive.

This increased allocation, complemented by NEL’s More Than Capital strategic support model, allows us to invest in more high‑quality businesses, helping them scale, create jobs and contribute to sustainable economic growth across the region.”

For more information about NEL’s investment criteria, visit www.nel.co.uk or contact the investment team on 0345 369 7007.