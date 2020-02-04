NETFLIX UNVEILS NEXT IN FASHION TRAILER
WITH CONTESTANT AND GUEST JUDGE LINE-UP
NEXT IN FASHION will launch on Netflix on 29th January
WATCH THE TRAILER HERE
DOWNLOAD IMAGES FOR CONTESTANTS HERE / JUDGES HERE / KEY ART HERE
(Please Do Not Post These Links)
*We kindly ask that you link to netflix.com/nextinfashion in any coverage.*
Next In Fashion is a high-stakes competition series debuting January 29, 2020 featuring some of the world’s best and quietly innovative designers who compete for a chance to become the next big name in fashion. Hosted by fashion designer and TV personality Tan France (Queer Eye) and designer, model and global style icon Alexa Chung, Next in Fashion begins with eighteen designers who face challenges centering on a different trend or design style that has influenced the way the entire world dresses.
These talented contestants have worked for major brands and dressed A-list celebrities, and will now compete head-to-head to see who has the skill, originality and determination to win the grand prize: $250,000 and an opportunity to debut their collection with luxury fashion retailer Net-a-Porter. The line-up of guest judges includes Eva Chen, Elizabeth Stewart, Monique Lhuillier, Elizabeth Van Der Goltz, Prabal Gurung, Phillip Lim, Jason Bolden, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Adriana Lima, Christopher Kane, Beth Ditto, Josefine Aberg, “Dao”- Yi Chow, Maxwell Osborne, and Tommy Hilfiger.
Next in Fashion is created and produced by theoldschool and is Executive Produced by Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton with co-Executive Producer Adam Cooper.
Instagram: @NextInFashion
The Contestants:
- Adolfo Sanchez – Mexican-American designer based in Los Angeles with a focus on ready-to-wear, evening wear and bridal.
- Claire Davis – U.K.-based designer who studied at the University of Creative Arts and founded eco-conscious label Hanger Inc.
- Angel Chen – China-based designer and founder of the Angel Chen line, whose fashions are fusion of Eastern and Western aesthetics.
- Minju Kim – Korean designer of contemporary women’s wear.
- Ashton Hirota – Los Angeles-based designer who focuses on avant garde streetwear.
- Marco Morante – Los Angeles-based designer and creator of the Marco Marco label.
- Charles Lu – Canada-based designer and former Creative Director of Arushi Couture, who created his first fashion show at age 13.
- Angelo Cruciani – Italy-based designer who is behind the Yezael label.
- Daniel Fletcher – London-based designer, founder of DANIEL w. FLETCHER label, and Menswear Artistic Director for Fiorucci.
- Carli Pearson – U.K.-based designer and Founder and Creative Director of CIMONE, an inclusive ready-to-wear brand.
- Hayley Scanlan – Scottish Award-winning designer and founder of women’s wear label H•S.
- Julian Woodhouse – Former Army sergeant and model-turned-designer and CEO of Woodhouse Army.
- Isaac Saqib – Pakistani-American fashion designer who’s behind the brand Mercy & Mankind.
- Nasheli Ortiz-Gonzalez – Puerto Rico born designer who is the Department Chair and Associate Professor of Fashion Design at Moore College of Art & Design.
- Kianga “KiKi” Peterson – New York City-based designer who helped launch Fubu
- Farai Simoyi-Agbede – Zimbabwe born designer raised in Brooklyn who previously designed for top celebrities and musicians.
- Lorena Saravia Butcher – Mexico City-based designer who has worked and collaborated with fashion brands such as Bread and Butter Barcelona, G-Star Raw and famous mexican designer Macario Jiménez.
- Narresh Kukreja – Designer and co-founder of Indian label Shivan and Narresh.
Additional Details:
- Co-Hosts: Tan France and Alexa Chung
- Guest Judges: Eva Chen, Elizabeth Stewart, Monique Lhuillier, Elizabeth Van Der Goltz, Prabal Gurung, Phillip Lim, Jason Bolden, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Adriana Lima, Christopher Kane, Beth Ditto, Josefine Aberg, “Dao”- Yi Chow, Maxwell Osborne, and Tommy Hilfiger.
- Executive Producers: Robin Ashbrook, Yasmin Shackleton and co-executive producer Adam Cooper
- Season 1 # of episodes: 10
About Netflix
Netflix is the world’s leading streaming entertainment service with over 158 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.