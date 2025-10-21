Never seen before: time-capsule 1982 Mercedes-Benz 500SL unearthed with 42 miles from new

SLSHOP has unearthed a time-capsule 500SL (R107) with only 42 miles covered since 1982

The 500SL has never been driven on UK roads, preserved in museum condition by Mr Hough of Gnosall, Staffordshire, for over 42 years

Possibly the only unrestored, unregistered factory new R107 SL of its kind outside of Mercedes-Benz

Stratford-upon Avon, UK: SLSHOP has unearthed a time-capsule 1982 Mercedes-Benz 500SL in factory new condition that has never been registered or driven on UK roads, showing only 42 miles since it left the factory over 42 years ago.

The immaculate right-hand drive vehicle finished in Blue Green Metallic is unrestored and loaded with every available factory option. SLSHOP believes this to be the only original, unregistered 500SL (R107) in existence outside of the Mercedes-Benz Museum, Stuttgart.

Purchased new on the 30th November 1982 by Mr Hough, a successful watchmaker for £24,400 (over £87,000 today), the vehicle was trailered to his home in Gnosall, Staffordshire where it was meticulously preserved in a heated, de-humidified garage for 42 years. With obsessive attention to detail and unique watchmaking skills, Mr Hough created a hallmarked sterling silver Mercedes-Benz badge still proudly accompanying the vehicle.

Vehicle details that you would have found in a Mercedes-Benz showroom in 1982 include:

Original factory stickers throughout the vehicle

Waxoyl present on the engine and exhaust

Optional extras to the tune of £2,331 (£8,360 today) including air conditioning, heated seats, ABS, leather, rear seats and metallic paint

Not a trace of corrosion

Original sales documentation from Carols of Wolverhampton and Incomplete V55/5 registration forms

Sam Bailey, SLSHOP Founder and Managing Director, said: “This 500SL is the closest reflection of the original R107 SL blueprints — a reference point for our technicians and a benchmark for the wider Mercedes-Benz community who continue to preserve these wonderful machines.’’

‘’We first learned of it 15 years ago, when Mr Hough approached me at the NEC Classic Car Show, and we agreed that one day SLSHOP would become its custodian. This car will never be offered for sale and instead, we are creating a dedicated climate-controlled space where this remarkable time capsule will remain on display as a lasting tribute to Mr Hough’s passion.”

The 500SL will be placed on display at SLSHOP’s Warwickshire headquarters, ensuring this untouched piece of automotive history can be admired by future generations. The vehicle will also appear at Mercedes-Benz World for a limited public showing in partnership with Mercedes-Benz UK.