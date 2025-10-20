North East STEM Foundation’s annual charity dinner raises £40,000 to inspire future innovators

John Barnes MBE waqs guest speaker at the North East STEM Foundation's charity dinner

The North East STEM Foundation (NESF) raised £40,000 at its annual Black Tie Charity Dinner, which brought together business leaders, educators, and supporters to create life-changing STEM opportunities for young people across the region.

It featured a headline address from England, Liverpool, and Newcastle football legend John Barnes and special guest speaker Fabrizio Cazzoli, Managing Director of Ducati UK.

Fabrizio spoke about the crucial role STEM plays in driving innovation and producing world-class motorcycles, while John Barnes entertained and inspired guests with reflections from his celebrated career.

All funds raised will go directly towards NESF’s mission to ensure every child in the North East, regardless of background, can access inspiring and hands-on experiences in science, technology, engineering and maths. The Foundation works closely with schools, colleges and employers to remove financial barriers, deliver engaging events, and build a strong pipeline of future STEM talent.

Tania Cooper MBE, Chair of NESF, said: “We are absolutely thrilled by the generosity shown at this year’s Black Tie Dinner. Every pound raised helps us reach more young people, inspiring the next generation of North East engineers, scientists and innovators.

“Our region has a proud industrial heritage and a bright future, but to secure it, we need to give young people the skills, opportunities and confidence to thrive. We’re deeply grateful to everyone who supported the event, from our sponsors to every guest who attended.”

NESF’s initiatives include Primary STEM events, which have already engaged over 5,500 children across 73 schools, removing cost barriers such as transport so that no child misses out on valuable experiences.

Tania added: “This funding allows us to grow our reach even further, ensuring more children experience the excitement and possibilities of STEM. It’s an investment not just in young people, but in the region’s future prosperity.

The event was held at the Old Pump House, Seaham,