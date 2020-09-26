AC Cars today confirms the arrival in the UK of the first models in its eagerly awaited series of born-again AC Cobra iconic sports cars.

The news makes good the promise contained in its press release dated 1 July that the cars would come to Britain so power units could be installed by AC’s Derby-based technical partner Falcon Electric (https://falconelectric.co.uk/). Falcon is designing and fitting both the electric drivetrain and running gear for the electric model and also installing the Ford-sourced petrol engine for the Charter Edition model.

The AC Cobra Series 1 electric is a faithful recreation of the AC Cobra, but with a modern, emissions-free electric powertrain, and the AC Cobra 140 Charter Edition features the same 2.3-litre, high-power engine used by Ford in its latest Mustang model.

The two new cars are each being produced in two limited editions of 58 cars for sale in the UK. The number of cars is significant because it is 58 years since the creation of the world-famous AC Cobra model.

Speaking today, Alan Lubinsky, AC Cars CEO, said AC was delivering on its promises made earlier in 2020. “Bringing cars to market at the right time and to the required quality is difficult enough. Doing so in the teeth of the Covid crisis, not to mention Brexit, is doubly difficult but today we’ve proved we are up to the challenge. I am confident these two innovative recreations of classic Cobras – brought right up to date – will bring us real sales success and re-establish the AC brand in the traditional ‘home market’ for outstanding sports cars”.

Further details of the sales plans for the two new models will be made available shortly.