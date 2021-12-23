Four new 21” winter wheel packages are now available providing customers a fresh new look for their vehicle for the winter season

New wheel style available for the Continental GT and GT Convertible

The winter wheel package offers the simplest method to swap between summer and winter tyres

Improved performance in conditions below 7°C (45°F)

(Crewe, 9 November 2021) Bentley is launching new winter wheel packages for the upcoming colder season. Customers who are interested in a fresh new look for their Bentley can choose to prepare their car for winter, with an elegant 21″ alloy wheel – bringing new visual appeal to match the enhanced winter performance offered by Bentley’s Pirelli winter tyres.

There are four 21” winter wheel packages now available – one for Continental GT, GT Convertible and Flying Spur, one for Continental GT Speed and two for Bentayga. Through specially developed winter tyres, owners of all models will have the confidence to enjoy the performance of their vehicles during the wintery conditions. Continental GT and GT Convertible owners are now able to select the beautiful twin-10-spoke alloy wheel with a dark grey painted and bright-machined finish for the first time this winter.

The wheel packages provide the simplest method for swapping between summer and winter tyres and helps to prolong tyre wear whilst used in their optimum conditions.

Winter tyres are far more effective than summers tyres in low temperatures (below 7°C / 45°F) and ensure maximum available traction and performance on cold tarmac, snow and ice. Three particular design features of winter tyres make this possible:

Tread Pattern – The tyres have many additional grooves or recesses that help to displace water, but also dig into the snow and ice. The extra edges of the grooves help with providing traction into snow and can snare road debris acting like temporary studs. The tread is visually more open.

Tyre Compound – Winter tyres have a softer compound than a summer tyre containing more silica allowing the blocks to stay soft and supple in colder temperatures. Summer tyres in wintery conditions become more rigid and do not mould to the road surface and therefore provide less grip.

Block and Groove Design – By design, the rubber blocks of winter tyres vibrate whilst driving, shaking out any snow or road debris. The large open grooves allow water to drain and provide good lateral stability. In comparison, the small grooves on summer tyres would become clogged and less effective.

Bentley’s Pirelli winter tyres have been designed specifically to ensure that the car achieves as much traction as possible during the cold winter months and provide a comparable experience to driving on a dry and warm day.

Grand Touring In All Seasons

The four new winter wheel packages offer customers piece of mind during the winter months and provides the highest level of performance and safety from their vehicle. Customers who require further information can contact their local retailer for availability.