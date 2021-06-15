Citroën and fashion brand Saint James present the result of their latest collaboration – New C3 Saint James.

Based on Citroën’s well-appointed ‘Shine’ trim level, New C3 Saint James features distinctive design details, as well as enhanced comfort with the fitment of Advanced Comfort seats.

New C3 Saint James is available to order now in the UK, with the first models arriving in late July.

Retail customers ordering New C3 Saint James online through Citroën Store will enjoy a five-year warranty for added peace-of-mind.

C3 SAINT JAMES – THE STORY BEGINS

BIRTH OF A COMMON INTEREST – JAPAN 2019

In 2019, an encounter took place in Japan between two well-known French companies, which subsequently – due to common values – became a commercial collaboration. Driven by their shared taste for discovery and a desire to promote their French colours in Japan, Citroën and Saint James decided to collaborate on an exclusive 350 unit limited edition named C3 Saint James. It proved such a success that it has inspired the introduction of this latest addition to the New C3 range in the UK, and in selected other countries.

With New C3 Saint James, Citroën and Saint James have reaffirmed their union as two brands with significant heritage, both guided by a common vision of French know-how and expertise that is ‘accessible to all’.

STRENGTHENING LINKS IN EUROPE IN 2021

The Saint James brand was ‘born from the sea’ in 1889 in the town of Saint James in the French region of Normandy. The epitome of French style, the Saint James brand offers marine-inspired ‘casual-chic’ items of clothing, extending from its traditional ‘marinière’ sailor’s jacket to reefer jackets, trousers and shirts. The brand promotes quality in its contemporary and technical clothing, which provides maximum comfort to its wearers.

These same values have been shared by Citroën for over 100 years, with a focus on creativity, comfort and innovation.

Following the success of their first project in Japan, the two brands have collaborated again to create New C3 Saint James, this time extending its scope to the UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan.

A UNIQUE PERSONALITY INSPIRED BY SAINT JAMES

EXTERIOR DESIGN

Based on the already well-appointed New C3 ‘Shine’ trim level, ‘Saint James’ specification is offered with a bi-tone roof (black or white), combined with a White Colour Pack. To ensure the model suits everyone’s taste, New C3 Saint James is available with a variety of body colours: Soft Sand (standard colour), Elixir Red, Perla Nera Black, Cumulus Grey, Platinum Grey and Polar White. It is also equipped with 16-inch ‘Hellix’ diamond-cut, bi-tone alloy wheels to enhance its character.

New C3 Saint James is immediately recognisable with its Saint James roof graphic in the brand’s trademark blue, white and red colours. The Saint James signature can also be found on both front doors and at the rear of the vehicle – the exclusive metal plate badges on the front doors with the blue-white-red pattern are particularly striking.

INTERIOR DESIGN

Inside New C3 Saint James, there is a distinctive Saint James ambience featuring Advanced Comfort seats, offering an unequalled feeling of support and tranquillity. The seats are upholstered in grey material, with a decorative chevron band labelled Saint James on the upper parts of the seat backs, and red stitching above the band. This design emulates the signature stripe of the famous Saint James marinière sailor’s jacket.

White stitching is used on the lower parts of the seats as well as on the dashboard, which – along with the chrome contours of the gear lever – adds an extra touch of refinement. The interior also features a decorative blue and red door strap embellishment with a Saint James ‘button’ on the driver’s side, as well as a badge below the gear lever featuring the Saint James logo.

DAILY SERENITY AND USEFUL TECHNOLOGIES

New C3 Saint James features a wealth of standard equipment, including automatic headlights and wipers, dark tinted rear windows, rear parking sensors, LED headlights, a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto, automatic air conditioning as well as lane departure warning and Speed Sign Recognition and Recommendation.

Citroën makes no compromises with comfort and offers all the technologies needed to ensure even greater serenity and safety behind the wheel. New C3 Saint James benefits from all the driver assistance technologies featured on the ‘Shine’ trim level, with the addition of a reversing camera.

New C3 Saint James is equipped with two efficient, latest-generation stop and start (S&S) petrol engines:

Petrol manual transmission: PureTech 83 S&S 5-speed manual, priced from £16,755 MRRP OTR.

Petrol automatic transmission: PureTech 110 S&S 6-speed automatic, priced from £19,295 MRRP OTR.

New C3 Saint James is available to order now in the UK, with the first models arriving in showrooms in late July 2021. Retail customers ordering New C3 Saint James online through Citroën Store will benefit from a five-year warranty.