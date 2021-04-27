ID.3 is now available from just £28,370* in new entry-level City trim

45 kWh (net) battery provides up to 217 miles of range (WLTP, combined)

City and Style specifications further broaden appeal of ID.3 family

Milton Keynes – The Volkswagen ID.3 will be available from £28,370* in new Pure Performance guise from tomorrow. Two trims – entry-level City and design-focused Style – become available with the new powertrain, in addition to the Pro, Pro Performance and Pro S versions already on sale in the UK. The Pure Performance is differentiated by its lighter 45 kWh (net) battery, 150 PS power output and 310 Nm of torque.

The two new ID.3 specifications – City and Style – are also unveiled with the debut of this important new fourth powertrain option. The new Pure Performance variant majors on performance and value, offering a 150 PS and smaller range alternative to the punchier, and larger Pro, Pro Performance and Pro S powertrains, while still providing a muscular 310 Nm of torque. In Pure Performance guise, the ID.3 reaches 62 mph from a standstill in 8.9 seconds, and matches the 99 mph top speed of the rest of the ID.3 range.

Both specifications can regain up to 137 miles of range from a 100 kW rapid charger in 30 minutes, while a 7.2 kW home charger takes around seven and a half hours to take the ID.3 Pure Performance from 5% to 100%. Charging 5% to 80% from a DC, CCS charge point takes 31 minutes. On the WLTP combined cycle, the ID.3 City Pure Performance can return up to 217 miles from a single charge, while the Style Pure Performance can return as much as 215 miles.

Not only do these models introduce the Pure Performance powertrain, but the City specification also brings a new, even lower entry price for ID.3 ownership – the model now starts at £28,370* for the ID.3 City Pure Performance. As such the new models further deliver on the ID.3’s affordable and sustainable e-mobility brief set out by the I.D. concept of 2016. The ID.3 Style, meanwhile, provides an even more design-oriented option in the already stylish line-up, and is priced from £32,470*.

The highly competitive pricing also means that both of the new variants qualify for the Government’s Plug-in Vehicle Grant (PIVG), under the recently realigned £35,000 threshold for the scheme, doubling the number of ID.3s available under the PIVG to four. Among these are 58 kWh variants of the ID.3, which have the accolade of being among the longest-range electric vehicles on sale now eligible for the grant, with up to 263 miles available from the ID.3 Life Pro and Pro Performance.

The ID.3 City represents exceptional value, offering generous standard equipment as the entry point to the ID.3 range. Included as standard are a 10-inch Discover Pro Navigation infotainment system and a Comfort Package including heated front seats and a heated steering wheel; rain-sensing wipers and an auto-dimming rear mirror; two rear USB-C ports; and door mirrors with electric adjustment and folding, with integrated projection lights.

The model is also fitted with all-LED headlights and tail lights. The ID. Light interface, meanwhile, allows the ID.3 to communicate with the driver through different light patterns corresponding with functions including navigation instructions, phone commands and battery charge status. Further enhancing the ID.3’s interior with light is 10-colour ambient lighting, while natural voice control and Wireless App Connect bring additional convenience and connectivity.

A suite of driver assistance features is also standard-fit for the ID.3, with the City fitted as standard with Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Front Assist as well as a Driver Alert system; Lane Assist; forward collision warning; and extended and proactive pedestrian protection, while front and rear parking sensors further aid the driver.

The ID.3 Style, priced from £32,470* is identifiable over the ID.3 City by its 18-inch ‘East Derry’ alloy wheels, while the fitment of the Design Package gives the model IQ.Light LED matrix headlights; animation for the LED taillights; 30-colour interior ambient lighting; tinted windows and an illuminated light band between the headlights and Volkswagen logo. The Comfort Package Plus provides 2-zone climate control and a variable boot floor, while a rear-view camera; ‘Kessy Advance’ keyless entry system; and illumination for the door handles are also included as standard, thanks to the addition of the Assistance Package for the ID.3 Style.

Joe Laurence, ID. Family Product Manager at Volkswagen UK, said: “The City and Style are an important milestone in the ID.3’s life cycle, as they usher in the Pure Performance powertrain. Offering the best of both worlds with value and performance built-in, these two important new trim levels further significantly broaden the ID.3’s appeal – an attribute regarded as one of the model’s key strengths by experts.

“The fact that the ID.3 City brings the entry price of ID.3 ownership into an even lower band is good news for everybody – and further cements the model’s reputation as The Electric People’s Car.”

ID.3 Pure Performance

Model

Price*

0-62 mph

Top speed

Range (WLTP combined)

ID.3 City Pure Performance

£28,370

8.9 s

99 mph

217 miles

ID.3 Style Pure Performance

£32,470

215 miles

*- RRP OTR, with Government Plug-in Vehicle Grant deducted