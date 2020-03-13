A new book focusing on recollections of former Middlesbrough, England and Great Britain footballer Wilf Mannion has been published this week by the Black Path Press community publishing project based in South Bank, the hometown of the ‘Golden Boy’.

Memories of Mannion – South Bank’s ‘Golden Boy’ by Manchester Metropolitan University Historian Dr Tosh Warwick expands on ongoing research on Middlesbrough FC’s history and forms part of a collection of publications on South Bank by the Black Path Press. It is the first publication about the South Bank-born inside forward in over two decades.

Drawing upon research carried out at Middlesbrough FC, Middlesbrough Libraries, Teesside Archives and at public open days, the book features memories and memorabilia shared at community events held at Golden Boy Green Community Centre in South Bank and the Boro Hub in Middlesbrough, as well as a number of submissions sent online by fans of Mannion from across the globe.

Dr Tosh Warwick, who grew up in South Bank, said: “It has been fantastic collaborating with the Black Path Press, the local community and football fans worldwide to co-produce Memories of Mannion. The book brings together previously unheard memories and unseen memorabilia relating to the ‘Golden Boy’ that the wider world can now enjoy.”

“Through future collaboration with the Golden Boy Green Community Centre and the local community it is hoped that this can help inspire further activities to celebrate Wilf Mannion and inspire future generations.”

The celebration of Wilf Mannion is the latest legacy of the Black Path Press project, which has also seen the installation of a new ‘Notes on the Black Path’ art installation along the historic ‘Black Path’ route between Middlesbrough and Redcar.

Artists Adam Phillips and Deborah Bower from the Foundation Press’ Black Path Press said: “With the Black Path Press based at the Golden Boy Green Community Centre named after Wilf Mannion, it seemed appropriate that the series should celebrate South Bank’s most famous son. We are delighted to combine Tosh’s research with fantastic community collections including those of Harry Greenmon in the creation of the publication.”

A small number of copies of Memories of Mannion – South Bank’s Golden Boy will be available as part of a Show and Tell Tour event with Foundation Press event at MIMA this Saturday (13:00-13:30) as part of the Otobong Nkanga, From Where I Stand – Opening Event: https://visitmima.com/whats-on/single/otobong-nkanga-from-where-i-stand-opening-event/. An event will also be held at Golden Boy Green Community Centre in the coming months.

Notes to editors

Dr Tosh Warwick is a Research Associate at Manchester Metropolitan University. He has research interests in urban history and sporting heritage. He can be contacted at t.warwick@mmu.ac.uk or on 07591093136.

Black Path Press is a community publishing project, producing books with people in South Bank, Middlesbrough; an area surrounding the historical route known as the ‘Black Path’. The publications explore subjects big and small, past, present and future. Together, these books form a collective document of the area – given out to local libraries, museums and individuals. They also served as a research and design tool for a public artwork ‘Notes On The Black Path’, a Great Place Tees Valley project, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Arts Council England National Lottery Projects.