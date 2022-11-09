Prices start from £31,880 OTR for entry-level A 180 petrol hatchback.

Latest generation MBUX infotainment puts new A-Class and B-Class at the cutting-edge of tech, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto included as standard.

Powertrain options for A-Class are A 180, A 200, A 200 D and A 250 e, while the B-Class can be specified with two options, the B 200 and B 200 D.

Petrol engine cars are four-cylinder units with either a 7 or 8 speed DCT automatic as standard and are now Mild hybrid’s with the use of the new 48-volt electrical system.

Plug-in hybrids are available with the A 250 e on both the A-Class Hatchback and Saloon and feature a powerful 215hp drive system that combines a petrol engine and electric motor.

Plug-in hybrids can now be charged with up to 11kW of alternating current, with a DC charge from 10% to 80% taking around 25 minutes.

Five model lines are available including; Sport Executive, AMG Line Executive, AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium Plus, and the new Exclusive Launch Edition.

Exterior design changes go beyond just skin deep, with LED headlamps and LED rear lights, as well as all models now featuring Adaptive Highbeam Assist as standard. MULTIBEAM LED headlights are standard on the Premium Plus model.

Interior material choices include comfort seats that feature fabrics in the centre section made from 100% recycled material. The Sports seats on the AMG Line variants also feature up to 65% recycled materials.

10.25-inch driver and media displays are now standard, with high resolution graphics and new designs unique to the car.

The all-new Mercedes-Benz A-Class and B-Class is now on sale in the UK. Prices for the entry-level A-Class start from £31,880 OTR for an A 180 Sport Executive hatchback, while those opting for a B-Class will pay £35,100 for a B 200 Sport Executive. Pricing for the plug-in hybrid A 250 e will be confirmed in late Q4 2022.

The new A-Class features a range of engine variants including both petrol and diesel options. Those choosing a mild hybrid will find an additional 48-volt electrical system is included that supports agility when starting off, with 10kW more power. Plug-in hybrids blend performance with practicality and can be specified as either an A 250 e Hatchback or Saloon.

For the new B-Class, engine choice is either a B200 d or B200; with all powertrain technology the same across both models.

The A-Class and B-Class are now available with either a 7 or 8 speed DCT gearbox depending on engine choice. An innovative belt-driven starter-generator or RSG also improves comfort and smoothness while driving. The RSG ensures a quieter start than conventional starters and allows ‘sailing’ with the combustion engine switched off during steady cruising. The RSG also on overrun recuperates and supplies the 12-volt and 48-volt batteries.

Technology in the new A-Class and B-Class has been improved both inside and out. Firstly, the latest generation MBUX infotainment is now included, which brings things like the ‘Hey Mercedes’ virtual assistant, as well as cutting-edge navigation, telematics and a fingerprint scanner. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard, as is USB-C charging. Those opting for Premium Plus models will also benefit from a heads-up display and MBUX interior assistant, as well as the 360 degree Parking Package camera.

The cars both feature new driver display graphics split across Classic, Sporty and Discreet. Each screen graphic features designs that bring the most important information to the driver depending on their journey and can be viewed on the 10.25-inch screen.

Exterior upgrades include new front LED headlights and rear LEDs, with a design that conveys power and dynamism. Wheel options for the A-Class and B-Class start at a newly designed 17” alloy for the Sport Executive, going all the way up to a 19” AMG multi-spoke alloy for the AMG Line Premium Plus.

Inside the new A-Class and B-Class benefit from 4-way lumbar support in the seats as standard, while a choice of either black or grey interior colour schemes are available. Also now standard is ambient lighting, while the B-Class has a new Star Pattern trim available as an option. Paintwork choices include up to three different solid paint finishes, five metallic paints and two MANUFAKTUR paints, all available at different costs.

A-Class A 180 Hatchback A 200 Hatchback A 200 d Hatchback Displacement cc 1332 1332 1950 Rated output kW/hp 100/136 120/163 110/150 at rpm 5500 5500 3.400 Add. Output (boost effect) kW / hp 10/14 10/14 – Rated torque Nm 230 270 320 Fuel consumption combined (WLTP)2 l/100 km 6.4 – 5.8 6.4 – 5.8 5.4 – 4.9 Combined CO 2 emissions (WLTP) 2 g/km 145.0 – 133.0 145.0 – 133.0 143.0 – 128.0 Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 9.2 8.2 8.3 Top speed km/h 215 225 220

B 200 d B 200 Displacement cc 1950 1332 Rated output kW/hp 110/150 120/163 at rpm 3.400 5500 Add. Output (boost effect) kW/hp – 10/14 Rated torque Nm 320 270 Combined consumption3 l/100 km 5.6 – 5.1 6.6 – 6.0 Combined CO 2 emissions3 g/km 148.0 – 133.0 151.0 – 136.0 Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 8.5 8.4 Top speed km/h 219 223