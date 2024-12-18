New Milltek Sport performance exhaust for Gen 2 Yaris GR now EC Approved and available direct from Toyota in Germany and Milltek dealers worldwide

UK-designed Gen 2 Yaris GR exhaust is available through official Toyota dealers in Germany

New Gen 2 Yaris GR exhaust developed at the Nürburgring by Milltek GmbH

Latest in a line of Milltek’s original equipment upgrades for Toyota models

Milltek Sport’s uprated exhaust for the latest Gen 2 Toyota Yaris GR now has full EC Type Approval. The precision-made stainless steel exhaust is available to customers worldwide and is an official option through German Toyota dealers.

Demand is already strong as customers for Toyota’s super-hot hatch Gen 2 Yaris GR recognise the quality and improved sound of the Milltek Sport system.

The 76mm diameter (3-inch) resonated exhaust system is a bolt-on performance upgrade to the Gen 2 Yaris GR.

It is fully road legal thanks to its EC Type Approval, which was carried out by Milltek Sport GmbH, a testing and development arm of the company based at the iconic Nürburgring race circuit.

The Milltek cat-back system includes a centre silencer, rear silencer, two outlet pipes, and a choice of visible 115mm (4.5-inch) tips. The exhaust is made from T304L stainless steel, has a lifetime guarantee, and comes with the option of polished, Cerakote Black, Brushed Titanium, Burnt Titanium, or Carbon twin exhaust tips.

Steve Pound, Managing Director of Milltek Sport, said: “This performance exhaust for the Gen 2 Toyota Yaris GR is the latest in a line of EC-approved upgrades from Milltek Sport. It comes with full EC Type Approval while offering enhanced sound, looks, and performance. We’re delighted to supply this exhaust for the Toyota and it’s a mark of Milltek’s quality that it is sold through Toyota’s German dealers.”

Milltek Sport has also supplied its EC Type Approved performance exhausts for Toyota’s Gen 1 Yaris GR, the GT86 and GR86, as well as the closely related Subaru BRZ.