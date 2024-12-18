Subaru celebrates 250,000th vehicle in the UK and launches charitable initiatives

Subaru commemorates the 250,000 th vehicle imported into the UK

Milestone moment for the brand marked with the start of a long-term charity initiative

Subaru has been importing vehicles to the UK for nearly fifty years and builds safe, tough and fun vehicles for everyday life



15th November 2024 – Subaru has reached a major milestone and imported the 250,000th Subaru into the UK. The brand marks the occasion by launching its new multi-year charitable programme.

To celebrate this significant landmark, Subaru UK Ltd is kick-starting a new charitable initiative, supporting charities that align with Subaru’s vision and values. The brand is currently selecting its first charitable cause, which will benefit from the use of this 250,000th vehicle – a Subaru Crosstrek. The new initiative is set to support causes over the coming years.

Over nearly 50 years, Subaru has built a reputation in the UK for delivering safe, fun, and tough vehicles – attributes which continue to underpin the brand to this day. The Subaru Crosstrek was recently awarded a five-star Euro NCAP rating, and Subaru (UK) was named the top manufacturer in Auto Express’s renowned Driver Power customer survey.

Subaru UK & Ireland, part of International Motors Ltd (IML), began importing vehicles back in 1976 and has maintained a strong presence in the UK over the past five decades, winning legions of fans in the process . Over this time, Subaru has launched numerous automotive icons into the UK market, including the legendary All-Wheel-Drive Subaru Impreza, which rose to prominence during the nineties and early noughties thanks to sustained success on the World Rally stage. Other significant models include the Subaru Legacy, BRZ, Outback, and Forester. The latest vehicle to launch in the UK, and the 250,000th vehicle imported, is a Subaru Crosstrek.

Lorraine Bishton, Managing Director at Subaru UK said:

“Reaching this significant milestone comes at an exciting time for Subaru, with new model launches, the ongoing success of our Solterra EV and a bright and busy future for our brand in the UK. To celebrate our 250,000th car, we’re embarking on a new initiative that will help support some of the great work that this country’s charitable organisations are already undertaking. Subaru UK currently supports English Heritage and Mission Motorsport, while the wider IML groups also partner with a variety of good causes, but this is a great opportunity for the Subaru brand to further demonstrate its commitment for the coming years.”

International Motors Ltd (IML) is renowned as a distributor for automotive manufacturers in the UK, Irish and Northern European markets. The business has operated successfully for nearly 50 years, with brands including Subaru, Isuzu, and more recently, GWM ORA and XPENG, as well as Mitsubishi Motors in the UK aftersales business.