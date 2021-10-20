A start-up electrical engineering company, already creating jobs as it wins contracts across the North East, is just one of six smaller businesses thriving in new offices at the Innovation Centre on Redcar’s Kirkleatham Business Park.

Their success demonstrates that a £500k project by UKSE, the Tata Steel business-support subsidiary, to create additional facilities with smaller units, improved wireless connectivity and hot-desking was a good move.

The multi-million pound Centre already housed around 40 companies in a range of offices and workshops specially designed to support growing businesses.

The recent new arrivals include Intek Electrical Engineering Limited, set up just a few months ago but already working on projects with local authorities and companies such as Hargreaves Industrial Services and Biffa Polymers.

“We have already employed two full-time electrical engineers, have a bank of others working on specific contracts and plan to take on an apprentice,” said Managing Director Iain Wilson. “The Innovation Centre’s ideally located for us with easy access to Wilton and Teesside and the facilities, including support from the UKSE team, have helped us to make a great start.”

The new offices are also proving to be an ideal home for Clay Drilling, specialists in geotechnical investigations; Stonehouse Bookkeeping Services; National Safety Passport, providers of safety passports to industries nationwide; leading charity Age UK Teesside and NPC Training Limited, a company that provides winter maintenance training and other highways and construction related courses.

Nicola Stonehouse moved her established bookkeeping services business to the Innovation Centre from Saltburn, attracted particularly by the 24/7 access to her office. Her expertise is in growing demand from smaller businesses seeking help with VAT returns, payroll, administration and other services.

“I have been supporting clients with furlough claims as part of their original package with us because Covid restrictions have been so difficult for everyone,” she said. “I am enjoying being part of the friendly business community here and love having the benefits of a great office, including the flexibility of being able to up or down-scale as my business evolves, the free parking and the UKSE team on hand.”

UKSE provides investment finance of up to £1m, as well as office and workshop premises at its two multi-million pound Innovation Centres at Redcar and Hartlepool, to support growing businesses in steel areas.

“It has been good to see the demand and positive response to these new offices,” said UKSE Senior Administrator Sue Kirk. “Businesses that have worked from home or in single offices really appreciate having the many shared benefits of a purpose-built Centre and at very cost-effective rates”.

Details of UKSE’s support for businesses is available on 01642 777 777 and at.www.ukse.co.uk