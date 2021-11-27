RENTING homes in Hartlepool is being made easier and more relaxed with the launch of a new rental business.

We Love Renters is a Hartlepool-based lettings and property management agency, aimed at providing families with suitable, quality homes to live in – while vowing to do things differently.

Paul Gough has added the property company to his group that encompasses 4 physiotherapy clinics and an international media business, with over 40 staff employed in offices uniquely in both Hartlepool and Florida.

Mr Gough said: “This was another business idea I had through Covid, expanding on something I have been doing myself for 12 years and over 60 properties later in Hartlepool.

“I think it’s a real lesson for business owners that while some are worried about the long-term effects of the pandemic, that opportunities are really out there.

“We have managed to poach fantastic and experienced staff from other property businesses to come and work for us and we are promising a whole new level of customer service when it comes to renting homes in Hartlepool.

“We are matching landlords up with the best tenants.”

He added: “Our focus is to become the number one rental company in Hartlepool by offering a 5-star service to both tenants and landlords, and through regular and engaging marketing.

“We want to make our service all about the people. Too often we hear of renters who are let down and left to fend for themselves. We will offer families and renters a no-nonsense way to look after their homes as they grow into them.”

With empty business premises in Lowthian Road, Hartlepool currently being transformed into a modern office for We Love Renters, Mr Gough added: “The team I have created is 100% focused on finding the best tenants in Hartlepool, pairing them with the best landlords, and treating them both well. The great people of Hartlepool get better homes to live in for the long term and the best landlords get a better return for their investment.”

As well as property management, We Love Renters also offers additional services to landlords and other agents: letting valuations, inventory services, repairs and maintenance and tenancy renewal.

For details on the properties available visit www.weloverenters.co.uk, while landlords wanting more information can access a free information pack, call 01429 36 36 36 or search for We Love Renters on Facebook.