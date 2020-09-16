A LEADING Sunderland law firm has expanded its family team with the appointment of a new solicitor.

Megan Nelson joined the award-winning Richard Reed Solicitors two years ago as a paralegal before taking up a training contract and has now recently successfully qualified as a solicitor.

“As soon as I graduated from law school, I came to work at Richard Reed Solicitors as a paralegal,” said Megan.

“I was lucky enough to get a training contract which has allowed me to work towards becoming a fully qualified solicitor.”

Megan will now be a fully fledged member of the Family Law team, working on a range of cases including divorce, private children law, care proceedings and domestic violence issues.

“It’s a great opportunity to continue to work with a brilliant team and I can’t wait for the new challenge,” she said.

Sarah Reid, Managing Director of Richard Reed at Frederick Street, Sunderland said the new solicitor was a huge asset.

“Megan has become an important part of the Richard Reed family over the past two years,” said Sarah.

“And we’re delighted that she has successfully completed her training and will become a valuable part of our family law team.”

For further information visit www.richardreed.co.uk