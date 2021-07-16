We have all dreamed about winning a lottery someday and what we might do with our lives if we were to be struck with such a massive amount of luck. But have you ever wondered where your chances of getting that winning ticket are the highest?

In an effort to reveal the luckiest, – and unluckiest – cities, a new study by CIA Landlords highlights the places across the UK where you’re most likely to find a pot of gold across the rainbow.

Whilst Zetland (ZE) in the North East might have rather cheap homes, £177,786 on average, it definitely isn’t the place to be for those hoping to get a lucky ticket. This postcode has only seen 9 Postcode Lottery wins over the years and 2371 National Lottery winners. It is revealed to be one of four North East postcodes in the bottom 10 alongside SR (Sunderland), DH (Durham) and DL (Darlington).

But BT is officially the unluckiest postcode in the UK. Residents of the city of Belfast are least likely to win in lotteries according to our study. The postcode has never seen a win in the Postcode Lottery ever, and just 921 wins in the National Lottery. Additionally, housing prices here are way higher than the other 9 most unlucky cities at an average of £351,043, making Belfast probably one of the least appealing places to live if you want to make big bucks.

The research found that those living in Birmingham have the highest chance of winning in lotteries. Residents of this Midlands city have seen a shocking number of luckily strikes: 769 Postcode Lottery Wins, as well as 6662 wins in the National Lottery. With the average price of a house in Birmingham being under the average UK price at £219,504, anyone should try their luck here. All things considered, this city scores a whopping 10 out of 10 in our index.

Following suit in second place is another Midlands city: Nottingham. People here also have seen 6662 wins in the National Lottery, as well as 544 wins in the Postcode Lottery. Combined with the affordability of living in Nottingham, the city is awarded an 8.7 out of 10 in our ranking.

Not far off taking home third place is Manchester in the North West. Residents have won the Postcode Lottery 564 times over the years and saw an additional 5758 National Lottery wins. With a final score of 8.1 out of 10, their third place is well deserved.