Newcastle-based technology consultancy sees growth as it expands into new territories

A young, fast-growing technology consultancy has significantly increased its workforce and opened two international operations to support client demand.

Test Driven Solutions (TDS), a forward-thinking, specialist Newcastle-based technology consultancy, helps organisations to deliver projects in a range of sectors including financial services, government, oil and gas, renewable energy, digital publishing, education, manufacturing, AI & robotics, and healthcare.

Set up in 2020 by Sam Clark during the Covid-19 pandemic, the company has since experienced rapid growth.

International demand, particularly from North American clients, has also led TDS to expand internationally, opening operations in Calgary, Canada, and a development academy overseas in Wroclaw, Poland.

From hiring its first employee in September 2020, the company now has over 85 employees working across all three sites and has recently promoted its finance director Jamie Jefferson to managing director.

In response to this rapid growth, TDS is currently recruiting again for a number of job roles in operations and technology across its UK, Poland and Canada locations.

TDS’ client base spans financial services, government, healthcare, renewable energy and oil & gas sectors, as well as Artificial Intelligence and robotics.

Founder and owner Sam Clark said: “There really is no one providing the specialist services we offer within the North East and we are naturally delighted at how fast TDS has grown in such a short period of time.

“We have ambitious plans and are keen to continue this growth at the same rate in the future. We’ve grown organically mainly due to the strength of our culture and expertise. We are excited to continue our journey and take the business to the next level.

“We’ve chosen Calgary and Wroclaw as our new overseas sites because they are of a similar size and vibrancy as Newcastle. We’ve also been able to support team members relocating between our UK, Canadian and Polish businesses.

“We operate a hybrid, flexible working business model and we are keen to recruit talented individuals. We are very proud of the culture we’ve built as well as our ESG credentials and ambitions in achieving carbon neutral status.”

TDS has been supported by leading regional law firm for businesses Muckle LLP over the last three years.

Sam said: “Muckle has been our trusted advisor from very early on, with both legal and strategic advice, and we can’t thank them enough for the support that they’ve given to get us where we are today.”

Corporate team partner Matthew Walsh led the Muckle LLP team, supported by Hayden Richards, associate solicitor in the Corporate team. Amy Sergison, partner in Muckle’s Employment team, supported Test Driven Solutions with business immigration and employment law advice.

Matthew said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with Sam and Jamie and to see the business’s successful journey. Starting a business in the midst of a pandemic and getting to where they are today is a fantastic achievement and I look forward to seeing them achieve even greater success in the future.”