THE BIG APPLE COMES TO THE NORTH-EAST THIS WINTER WITH THE GRAND OPENING OF MANAHATTA NEWCASTLE

After much anticipation, Manahatta is finally making its grand debut in Newcastle, launching a brand-new New York inspired bar and kitchen in the city centre. This exciting opening has been long-overdue in Newcastle, marking a new chapter in the region’s growing bar and restaurant scene.

The cocktail bar will be opening on Collingwood Street on November 18th, an ideal location at the heart of Newcastle’s vibrant nightlife scene and conveniently close to the train station. The venue promises to bring the beat of New York to Newcastle, offering visitors some everyday escapism.

Manahatta Newcastle proudly joins the Arc Inspirations family in Newcastle, alongside the well-established Banyan bar, which has become a beloved fixture in the city.

Whether it’s a quick catch-up lunch, early evening cocktails or the big night out, Manahatta promises to be an unforgettable experience. It’s known across existing locations in Leeds, Sheffield, Birmingham and Manchester for being home to one of the best bottomless brunches in the city, so locals can expect a brand-new go-to spot for a special brunch!

Manahatta offers an extended 2-hour Bottomless Brunch experience, featuring prosecco, show-stopping cocktails, beer, and more. For those looking to extend the celebration into the evening, the Bottomless Party option offers an enticing late-night experience until 8pm. As the sun sets, Manahatta transforms into a vibrant nightlife hotspot. Talented DJs take centre stage, playing the latest beats and classics you can’t help but sing along to, ensuring that the party vibe continues well into the early hours. Stay tuned for their regular themed events, including the imminent launch of the spectacular Beyoncé Drag Brunch!

The bar will bring a taste of New York to Newcastle, serving an extensive selection of handcrafted 2-4-1 cocktails, but that’s not all – guests can also choose to order Manahatta’s stunning larger-than-life drinks, such as the beloved Supersized Pornstar and magnum-sized Prosecco, perfect for sharing among groups.

The experience is enveloped by a lively atmosphere in a picture-perfect, glamorous and stylish setting, making it the ideal backdrop for capturing flawless social media-worthy moments. Iconic Manahatta is known for its striking features, including a long bar that invites you to savour exquisite cocktails, neon signs that add a touch of the big-city, disco balls that set the stage for dance-floor magic, and even swing chairs that add a playful and chic element to your visit.

Also expanding their food menu, diners can indulge in a variety of mouthwatering options, featuring a diverse range of small plates from the big city, such as gyoza, tacos and bao buns. In addition to their renowned mains such as Steak Frites, The New Yorker burger and plenty of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free choices.

Opening in time for Christmas, Manahatta Newcastle adds an extra dose of excitement to the upcoming party season. As its doors swing open to festive celebrations with friends, family, and colleagues, it’s poised to become the ultimate party hub this year. A range of different options for Christmas will be available, including festive inspired three course menus, bottomless brunches, and a buffet party menu.

It’s not just the food and drink that’s first class. The venue, housed in a Grade II listed former bank building, marries historic elegance with the distinctive cosmopolitan chic of New York. Inside, you’ll discover an immersive experience that transports you to the energetic heart of Manhattan.

A mezzanine floor will feature a second bar, available to hire for private events and parties, and with a total capacity of 450 across the entire space, Manahatta Newcastle is the ideal venue for celebrations of all kinds. Additionally, for those seeking more intimate occasions, the upstairs bar also has a private dining room.

Martin Wolstencroft, CEO at Arc Inspirations, commented:

“Manahatta is the perfect match for Newcastle, a city known for its bustling nightlife and restaurant scene. We’re so excited to be opening here following the success of Banyan and we know it’s going to be the ideal place for locals and people visiting Newcastle to gather, celebrate, and make memories.

“We’re even more delighted to be opening in time for Christmas and can’t wait to welcome lots of people through to door to party over the festive period. We also have a few exciting plans in store to celebrate the opening, so keep an eye out on the streets of Newcastle for what’s to come!”

Manahatta Newcastle will also be contributing to the local economy by actively recruiting for 75 new jobs across all levels.

To book your ultimate Christmas party at Manahatta Newcastle, book online now at https://www.manahatta.co.uk/bars/newcastle/christmas

Is you sign up through this link before the 17th December, customers will receive a £10 voucher to spend for opening: https://www.manahatta.co.uk/bars/newcastle/sign-up