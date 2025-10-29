Newcastle office space returns to pre-pandemic occupancy

Generator Studios, a city centre office spaces, still has spaces available.

One of Newcastle’s most distinctive city centre office spaces, Generator Studios, is showing good growth with a 55.5% rise in occupancy rates so far this year.

The Grade II listed building located on Trafalgar Street was converted into office spaces in 2002 and has since been a hub for creative and tech businesses. Its five floors are almost fully occupied after five new companies joined the mix this year.

The uplift reflects the city centre recovery post pandemic – a time when office space occupancy declined significantly as working from home became more popular. Now more businesses are adopting a flexible structure, using office space as the core business space.

The most recent arrival is ZeroLight, a cloud-based 3D visulaisation technology company previously based on Newcastle Quayside.

Arwen Duddington, COO of the company, said: “Post-pandemic, the way we work has changed completely; flexibility is now priority number one. We don’t need as much space as we once did, but we do need the right space.

“Generator Studios offers breakout areas, ready-to-go facilities and like-minded neighbours, which means we can remain agile while still offering an environment where our team comes to collaborate and create. This move supports the hybrid future we’re building.”

ZeroLight is currently occupying a temporary office ​whilst work is being carried out on their new purpose built 5000 sq ft space later this year. ​

Blue Moon Marketing relocated from their previous office in Sunderland. The strategic marketing agency, which works with clients including RE:GEN Group and BYOMA, was drawn to Generator Studios for its central location and creative environment.

Founder and CMO, Anne Reynolds, said: “We were looking for a new home in Newcastle where our team could be together but still operate with flexibility. Having flexible spaces is now vital.

“Generator Studios gives us a base where people come in, collaborate and create but we also know the space will support hybrid working and shifting team sizes. We’re thrilled to be here.”

Another company to move into Generator Studio’s newly refurbished basement was market research agency, Bluegrass, which has worked with health and cultural clients across the UK since launching in 2008. Bluegrass had previously shared a space with brand communications agency, Gardiner Richardson, but after five years directors Sonya Dixon and Lynsey Clark decided it was time to take the next step and move into their own dedicated space.

Sonya said: “We’ve had a great five years at Generator Studios, and moving into our own space felt like the natural next step.

“It has been important for us to have an office space as a place to collaborate and learn from one another. It has also been helpful when growing our team.

“We do prioritise flexibility at Bluegrass but Generator Studios supports this and its gym and HIIT classes adds to our wellbeing initiatives.”

Recruitment specialists Office Angels and Adecco were the next two businesses to move in to fill the remaining lower-floor spaces. The move has already proved successful; Office Angels recently helped property management company Sorkin Brown recruit for a part-time position within the building.

Rebecca Boughen, Senior Business Manager at Office Angels Newcastle, said: “Being based at Generator Studios puts us right at the heart of Newcastle’s business community.

“There’s a real buzz in the building and we’re already seeing how that collaborative environment helps us connect clients and candidates more effectively.”

Speaking of the new tenants, Zack Sorkin, Director of Sorkin Brown, said: “What we’re seeing across the UK office market is clear: high-quality, well-located, flexible office space is in increasing demand, particularly in regional city centres such as Newcastle.

“The data backs this up; Newcastle’s office market is outperforming the ten-year H1 average, and occupiers are actively seeking space that supports hybrid working, collaboration and culture.

“Generator Studios is a textbook example of this trend: a creative, technically equipped building with strong amenities and central connectivity. Having five new lettings this year reaffirms the strength of the proposition and shows that regional office markets have momentum.”