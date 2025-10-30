Newcastle United 2–0 Tottenham Hotspur: Magpies March into Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals with Commanding Win at St James’ Park

Date: 29 October 2025

Competition: Carabao Cup Round of 16

Venue: St James’ Park, Newcastle

Score: Newcastle United 2 – 0 Tottenham Hotspur

Goals: Fabian Schär (28’), Nick Woltemade (53’)

A Cold Tyneside Night, a Warm Reception for a Big Cup Win

On a brisk autumn night at St James’ Park, Newcastle United delivered a composed and dominant performance to knock Tottenham Hotspur out of the Carabao Cup, sealing a confident 2-0 win that delighted the Geordie faithful.

With goals from Fabian Schär and Nick Woltemade, the Magpies not only advanced to the quarter-finals, but also made a clear statement about their intent to challenge for domestic silverware again — just months after their Wembley heartbreak in 2023.

The win was built on tactical discipline, defensive solidity, and clinical finishing — hallmarks of Eddie Howe’s rejuvenated Newcastle side.

First-Half: Schär Leads by Example

Newcastle began with intent, pressing high and forcing Tottenham into early mistakes. Spurs, missing several regular starters, including Son Heung-min and James Maddison, struggled to impose their rhythm.

The breakthrough came in the 28th minute when a well-worked set-piece routine saw Fabian Schär rise above the defence to power home a header from Kieran Trippier’s pinpoint delivery.

The roar that followed was vintage Tyneside — a thunderous celebration echoing the connection between team and supporters that has been rekindled under Howe’s stewardship.

Spurs tried to respond, but found themselves continually stifled by Newcastle’s backline, marshalled by Dan Burn and Sven Botman, with Martin Dúbravka largely untroubled throughout the first half.

Second-Half: Woltemade’s Moment

The start of the second half brought more of the same — Newcastle hungry, Tottenham hesitant. Within minutes of the restart, new signing Nick Woltemade doubled the lead with a composed finish from close range following a flowing move that began deep in midfield.

The German forward, who joined in the summer to add depth to Newcastle’s attacking options, showcased both timing and confidence as he slotted the ball past Guglielmo Vicario to make it 2-0.

From there, Newcastle controlled the tempo, dictating play with confidence. Bruno Guimarães and Joelinton bossed the midfield, while Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almirón kept Tottenham’s full-backs pinned deep.

Tottenham’s Frustration

For Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs, it was a frustrating evening. Despite enjoying more possession in brief spells, they rarely threatened Dúbravka’s goal.

A half-chance fell to Richarlison midway through the second half, but the Brazilian’s header sailed wide. Dejan Kulusevski looked lively on the right, yet Newcastle’s defensive structure nullified any meaningful danger.

Postecoglou made late changes, introducing youth and pace from the bench, but by then Newcastle were content to sit back, absorb pressure, and hit on the counter — with Callum Wilson almost adding a third in stoppage time.

Howe’s Tactical Brilliance

Eddie Howe’s tactical setup deserves credit. His decision to rest key players over the weekend and rotate effectively for this fixture paid dividends.

He set up Newcastle in a 4-3-3, with pressing triggers that forced Tottenham into turnovers in their own half. The midfield trio of Guimarães, Longstaff, and Joelinton offered the perfect blend of aggression, control, and creativity.

In contrast, Spurs’ experimental midfield lacked cohesion, and without Maddison’s creativity, they struggled to find the final pass.

The result was a masterclass in controlled intensity — Newcastle managing the game, protecting their lead, and executing their plan with precision.

St James’ Park Atmosphere: Electric as Ever

It was another special night on Tyneside. Under the lights, with flags waving and chants echoing from the Gallowgate End, St James’ Park once again felt like a fortress.

Supporters sang long after the final whistle, celebrating both the result and the growing belief that silverware is within reach.

The connection between fans and club — once frayed before the PIF-backed takeover — now feels stronger than ever. Howe has not only improved performances on the pitch but also rekindled pride off it.

Post-Match Reactions

Eddie Howe (Newcastle Manager):

“It was a really good performance. We showed intensity, discipline, and quality throughout. The players worked so hard for each other, and the atmosphere was incredible. Nights like this are what you live for as a manager.”

Ange Postecoglou (Tottenham Manager):

“We lacked sharpness in key areas. Credit to Newcastle — they were clinical and deserved the win. For us, it’s about learning and bouncing back quickly.”

Fabian Schär (Newcastle Defender):

“We know how important the cups are to our fans. To score and help the team through feels great, especially in front of this crowd.”

Match Stats

Statistic Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur Possession 46% 54% Shots (on target) 12 (6) 8 (2) Corners 7 4 Fouls 11 13 Yellow Cards 2 3 Red Cards 0 0

Player Ratings (Out of 10)

Newcastle United:

Dúbravka – 7

Trippier – 8 (assist)

Schär – 9 (goal + leadership)

Botman – 7.5

Burn – 7

Guimarães – 8

Longstaff – 7

Joelinton – 8

Almirón – 7.5

Gordon – 8

Woltemade – 8.5 (goal)

Tottenham Hotspur:

Vicario – 6

Porro – 6

Romero – 6

Van de Ven – 6

Udogie – 5.5

Bissouma – 6

Bentancur – 6

Kulusevski – 6.5

Johnson – 6

Richarlison – 6

Lo Celso – 5.5

What This Win Means for Newcastle

This result sees Newcastle United advance to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, keeping alive their hopes of ending a trophy drought that dates back to 1955.

It also underlines their strength in depth — with newer faces like Woltemade stepping up alongside established leaders such as Schär and Trippier.

The win builds further momentum as they look ahead to their Premier League and European fixtures, showing that Eddie Howe’s men can compete on multiple fronts.

Tactical Breakdown

Pressing Game: Newcastle’s pressing traps were effective, especially when forcing Tottenham’s midfield to turn under pressure.

Set-Piece Strength: Schär’s goal came from a rehearsed routine, once again proving the Magpies’ threat from dead-ball situations.

Wide Dominance: Gordon and Almirón pinned back Spurs’ full-backs, creating space for the midfield to control transitions.

Defensive Solidity: Botman and Schär’s partnership remains one of the Premier League’s most reliable — they neutralised Tottenham’s aerial and central threats throughout.

Fans React on Social Media

After the final whistle, Newcastle fans flooded social platforms with celebration.

Phrases like “Toon Army marches on” and “Wembley, here we come” trended across X (formerly Twitter).

Some fans praised Woltemade’s growing influence, while others hailed Howe’s game management and Schär’s consistency.

Spurs fans, meanwhile, expressed frustration at their lack of depth and defensive frailty — though many conceded that Newcastle deserved the victory.

Looking Ahead: Quarter-Final Draw Awaits

With Newcastle now in the final eight, attention turns to the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw, expected later this week.

Potential opponents include Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Aston Villa, setting up another thrilling round of fixtures.

For Howe’s men, belief is building that they can go one step further than in 2023 and bring a long-awaited trophy back to Tyneside.

A Message to the Rest of England: Newcastle Are Serious Contenders

This victory was more than just progression — it was a statement.

Newcastle United, under Eddie Howe, are proving that their rise isn’t a short-term surge but a sustained evolution built on smart recruitment, disciplined football, and fan unity.

With depth, drive, and confidence growing, the Magpies are poised to make the Carabao Cup a genuine opportunity for silverware.

As the chants echoed under the floodlights, one thing was clear: St James’ Park believes again — and Newcastle United are flying high once more.

Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Carabao Cup, Newcastle vs Spurs, Eddie Howe, Fabian Schär, Nick Woltemade, St James’ Park, Newcastle quarter finals, Carabao Cup 2025