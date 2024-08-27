NEWCASTLE PREPARING FOR WALKING IN A WNTR WONDERLAND (SIC)

NEWCASTLE’s iconic Tyne Bridge is preparing to be the backdrop for a magical Christmas village which is being created in time of this year’s festive season.

WNTERLAND (sic) is the brainwave of EVNT Inspirations, the company behind the city’s HWKRLAND street food market, which is now planning to transform the area around Hillgate Quay into a magical spot – complete with Bavarian beer hall, Alpine tipi and even a ski lodge.

The beer hall – which will be able to take up to 320 people for private parties – will feature live bands and DJs, local ales and German beers and will bring the spirit of a European Christmas right into the heart of the North East.

The ski lodge will include a balcony complete with a fire pit and to ensure the whole area has a festive feel, the By The River tap room will be decked out in seasonal splendour and will also be available to hire for Christmas parties for between 30 to 100 people.

A food village will also be on offer, with visitors being able to enjoy everything from Yorkshire pudding wraps to German sausages, from Churros to parmos with a festive twist.

Container food market Hwkrland will become Le Apres’ party venue, hosting apres ski style parties each weekend, as well a daytime club experience.

Mike Hesketh, co-director of EVNT Inspirations believes it will be the perfect location for groups and businesses to host their Christmas events or nights out.

“This is set to be the perfect location for Christmas parties, suitable for everyone from small groups to up to 500,” he said.

“Our multiple venues will offer alternative entertainment, food, drink and environments, for all group sizes, so we believe it’s ideal for anyone looking to organise an affordable and unique party for their team, family or friends.”

His words were echoed by EVNT Inspirations colleague, Nigel Holliday.

“After an amazing summer with HWKRLAND where we had tens of thousands of visitors, we’re all hugely excited to be extending our offer into winter with WNTRLAND,” he said.

WNTERLAND opens on 1 November and will run until Jan 2024.

Booking enquiries for all of these venues are now live and can be booked via the website www.wntrland.co.uk or via email at hello@evntinspirations.co.uk