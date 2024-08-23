Moody Logistics and Storage sponsors rising 10-year-old Jiu-Jitsu star

Rising Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu star Josh Mitchell with Caroline Moody of sponsor Moody Logistics and Storage

Moody Logistics and Storage has agreed a sponsorship deal with 10-year-old Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) prodigy Josh Mitchell, who last year secured the titles of British BJJ Open Champion and British No-Gi Open Champion.

The dedicated athlete, who lives in Cramlington, has already amassed an array of BJJ medals and is currently preparing for a series of major competitions, including next month’s (September) prestigious North American Grappling Association Gi and No-Gi Championships in London, the IBJJF Kids European Championships in Portugal, and the Belfast Open, both in October.

The sponsorship by Moody Logistics and Storage, a family-run firm also based in the town, will support competition entry fees, training costs, and travel expenses to events throughout the UK.

Josh’s sporting journey began with rugby and judo, where he quickly demonstrated his prowess by winning multiple gold medals. His talent and dedication eventually led him to focus on BJJ but retains an active interest in Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling.

Having previously trained with the BJC British National Squad, he continues to refine his skills under the expert guidance of black belt Professor Chris Short at Alliance Newcastle BJJ, Commonwealth Silver and Bronze medallist Terrence Bosson at Five Point Wrestling in Blaydon, and professional MMA fighter Josh Abraham at Roker Rough House MMA gym in Sunderland.

His parents Aaron and Katie Mitchell are both healthcare workers and remain committed to helping him reach the top of his sport.

Dad, Aaron said: “Living in Northumberland, every competition is a considerable distance away, making it a challenge to ensure Josh has all the resources he needs to compete at the highest level. We are incredibly grateful to Moody Logistics and Storage for their generous support. This partnership is a game-changer for Josh, allowing him to focus on what he does best—competing and winning.”

Caroline Moody, managing director of Moody Logistics and Storage, said: “Josh is a shining example of what hard work and dedication can achieve, and we are pleased to support him in pursuing his passion by competing at the highest level. The commitment and talent he displays, at such a young age, is inspiring, and we look forward to seeing him reach new heights.”