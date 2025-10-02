Hannah Brown

Next generation of artists showcase talent at University’s annual Degree Shows

Students from across the University of Sunderland’s School of Media and Creative Industries are showcasing their work at this year’s MA Degree Shows.

Marking the end of their studies, students on the MA Design and MA Visual Practice programmes at the University have exhibited their final year projects at the annual shows, showcasing the variety of disciplines and inspirations that have shaped their work.

Among the students displaying their creations are:

Hannah Brown – Fine Art

Hannah was inspired by her DNA ancestry result to create a giant piece of work that embodies and celebrates the range of her heritage.

Combining Scandinavian and Germanic mythological symbols with references to her family’s connection to mining in the north-east and Scotland, Hannah captures the overlapping influences in her life on a grand scale.

Hannah said: “I wanted to incorporate the different cultures and different industries, like the farming, the fishing and the miners, because all of them are major aspects of life still to this day in my family.

“One particular element I wanted to include was the golden canary which has become a symbol for miners. I grew up around them and we’ve seen firsthand the community around it and some of the struggles they have that I wanted to capture in this piece.”

Daisy Leslie – Photography

Coastal erosion was the subject for Daisy’s body of work which aims to capture the effects of climate change and human impact on coastlines in the north-east and Scotland.

Serving as a visual marker of the devastation that coastlines are suffering so close to home, Daisy captures the various forms of coastal erosion that has been intensified by rising sea levels and more extreme weather patterns.

Daisy said: “Some of the key things I took from learning about coastal erosion for this project was that we have such a significant impact on the land that sometimes we don’t even realise and it’s happening a lot closer at home than we think.

“I wanted people to connect with this work and feel like they should try and do something, even if it’s small, to try and stop climate change.”

Hannah Masi – Glass

Hannah has created a visual representation of ADHD, using glass and an impulsive yet intuitive process to produce an intricate installation that blends rigidity and movement in one piece.

Using a system of pipes and water, Hannah has tried to incorporate different aspects of her own experience of ADHD, building it into her creative process through experimentation and problem-solving through to instalment.

Hannah said: “I think the best way to describe ADHD for someone who doesn’t have it is a constant inner running and a thought process that’s pretty rapid. The movement of the water within the piece is very good representation of this sort of inner monologue that just doesn’t stop.

“It’s a visual representation of what someone with ADHD would experience and the complexities behind it.”

Emily Cairns – Illustration

Since starting her studies, Emily knew she wanted to illustrate her own children’s picture book. But it was after she took a trip to Wallington Hall that she was inspired to write and illustrate a story based on the experiences of WW2 evacuees.

Emily has incorporated many of the landmarks around Wallington Hall to create a story that explores themes around displacement and finding a home in the style of 1940s/50s picture book illustrations.

Emily said: “The reason I wanted to do a children’s book was because I quite like making colourful illustrations – and what’s more colourful really than a children’s book?

“Coming into this, I wanted to be more confident illustrating, to be more confident using colour and more confident doing digital designs. The whole process has been really enjoyable, I’d say it is one of the best things I’ve ever done.”

This year’s MA Degree Shows will be taking place at the University’s Priestman Building, City Campus, and the National Glass Centre until 4 October 2025.

Dr Cate Watkinson, Programme Leader for MA Visual Practice and MA Design at the University, said: “The artworks in these exhibitions stand as a testament to the dedication, imagination, and craft the students have poured into their practice. They reward close attention: nuanced and layered, they give insight into different worlds and lived experiences.

“This exhibition is a celebration of the conversations, challenges, risks, and discoveries that have shaped the students’ journeys here at the University. It is also a reminder that creativity connects us – binding us to one another, to our communities, and to lives beyond our own.”

Find out more about studying MA Visual Practice at the University of Sunderland here: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/art-design/postgraduate-visual-practice/ and MA Design here: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/art-design/postgraduate-design/