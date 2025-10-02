Jaguar Land Rover cyber attack: Workers face huge financial and emotional pressures despite Government loan, charity warns

Thousands of supply chain staff and families facing weeks without pay urged to contact Ben’s bespoke helpline to access support.

The Motor and Allied Trades Benevolent Fund (Ben) is offering bespoke support to the thousands of people affected by the ongoing cyber attack at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

Since 1 September, JLR has experienced a cyber attack that has shut down production at its three manufacturing sites in the UK. The estimated number of people impacted is 120,000, including 50-75,000 supply chain workers, 30-40,000 family members, and 5-8,000 agency staff.

Ben has launched a bespoke campaign, offering practical and emotional support, guiding employers and workers to all the financial and mental health resources available to support those impacted by the cyber attack.

The UK Government has announced a £1.5 billion loan to support JLR and its supply chain restart operations. However, many people working in the sector have already acutely felt the effects of a month without work or payment.

Rachel Clift, CEO at Ben, said: “The impact of the cyber attack has already been deeply felt across the supplier workforce, and the need for support remains urgent. While the Government loan is a positive step towards recovery, we don’t yet know how quickly funds will reach suppliers who were forced to shut down production.

“For many, this means starting up again after almost a month without work – a challenge that brings its own financial and emotional pressures. Small and medium-sized suppliers in particular face significant hurdles: cashflow disruption, staff who may have gone weeks without pay, and the practical and emotional strain of restarting operations at pace. These difficulties risk leaving workers and families in very vulnerable positions.

“We want everyone affected to know that help is here and support is available. Whether it’s financial assistance, mental health support, or practical advice, we are committed to standing alongside the automotive community as it navigates this difficult period.”

The pause in production at JLR has already had a significant impact on the UK economy, contributing to the rapid decline in productivity for the UK’s manufacturing sector.

Rachel Clift continues: “We know that it’s vital that production can start again swiftly. This will require a resilient workforce across JLR and its supply chain. We want to work alongside the UK Government and other key stakeholders to ensure that all the necessary support is in place for workers to restart production without barriers.”

Anyone affected by the JLR cyber attack can access support from Ben by visiting www.ben.org.uk/cyber-attack, emailing jlrsupport@ben.org.uk, or calling Ben’s confidential helpline on 0808 131 1333.