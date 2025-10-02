GEM calls for urgent action following rise in motorcycle fatalities

Road safety and breakdown organisation GEM Motoring Assist is calling for renewed focus and shared responsibility among all road users, after newly released government figures revealed an 8%1 rise in motorcycle fatalities on Britain’s roads in 2024.

While it is encouraging to note small decreases in car occupant and cyclist deaths, these gains are overshadowed by the increase in lives lost among motorcyclists. GEM warns that current efforts in road safety are not sufficient and that the comprehensive national strategy, long promised by government, is now urgently required.

Motorcyclists remain among the most at-risk groups on the road, facing disproportionately high risks compared with other modes of transport. The rise in deaths highlights the pressing need for better awareness among car drivers, improved training both for riders and motorists, and robust action to help everyone make better decisions on journeys.

James Luckhurst, GEM’s head of road safety, said: “This increase in motorcycle fatalities should serve as a wake-up call, while the 1% reduction in overall road casualties is still not good enough. This is why we are looking to the national government to step up, show strong leadership and share its long-awaited strategy… without delay.

“We also need commitment from individuals. Reducing road casualties is everyone’s responsibility; we all have the opportunity to play our part, whether as drivers, cyclists, pedestrians or passengers. By driving at safe speeds, avoiding distractions, wearing seatbelts and showing courtesy to other road users, we are contributing to safer roads and helping to protect the lives of those around us.”

GEM urges everyone look out for each other, reduce risks where possible and to use the roads with care, courtesy and concentration – the same principles identified when the organisation was founded in 1932.

