NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA), which has its headquarters in Newcastle, has received the Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award for outstanding support towards the Armed Forces community.

Representing the highest badge of honour, Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Awards from the Ministry of Defence are awarded to organisations that employ and support those who serve, veterans and their families.

To win an award, organisations must demonstrate that they are a model within their sector in advocating support for all members of the Armed Forces Community (AFC) to partner organisations, suppliers, and customers, and prove they have fair and inclusive recruitment practices that encourage members of the AFC to apply.

Alongside this, they are also required to provide 10 extra paid days leave for training, and have supportive HR policies in place for veterans, Reserves, and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers, as well as spouses and partners of those serving in the Armed Forces.

NHSBSA advocates the benefits of supporting those within the Armed Forces community by encouraging others to sign the Armed Forces Covenant and engage in the Employer Recognition Scheme.

Michael Brodie, Chief Executive at NHSBSA said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have been recognised with this award. We value our colleagues very highly at NHSBSA and we proudly work together as an organisation to support the Armed Forces community.”

Minister for Defence People and Veterans, Leo Docherty said: “I would like to thank all the organisations who have proven their support for the Defence community during such unprecedented and challenging times.

“The vast range of those recognised this year demonstrates how employing the Armed Forces community makes a truly positive and beneficial impact for all employers, regardless of size, sector or location.”

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise by the nation ensuring that those who serve or who have served in the Armed Forces, and their families, are treated fairly.