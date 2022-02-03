Nifty Games Names Elite Industry Veterans Tom Shoenhair as Chief Product Officer and Chris Rausch as Design Director

Lafayette, CA – January 19, 2022 – Nifty Games Inc., a developer and publisher focused on quick-session, head-to-head sports games for mobile, today announced the expansion of its senior team as the studio readies its gameplan for launching new, authentic game experiences for sports fans. The new appointments include the promotion of Tom Shoenhair to chief product officer and the hiring of Chris Rausch as design director.

This news comes following the worldwide launch of Nifty Games’ premier title NFL Clash, the fast-action mobile game where you create your ultimate dream team from a line-up of the NFL’s most acclaimed players and challenge rivals in quick, head-to-head matches as you fight for leaderboard domination. Top-rated NFL Clash, under official license with the National Football League (NFL) and National Football League Players Association (NFLPA), is now available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

“We’re excited to see the rapid growth of Nifty Games as we continue to evolve our first game, NFL Clash, and move towards the global launch of NBA Clash,” said Jon Middleton, CEO of Nifty Games. “Having the right talent on board is paramount, and we’re thrilled to have seasoned industry experts like Tom and Chris as part of our team.”

Tom Shoenhair, Chief Product Officer: Tom joined Nifty Games in 2019 as vice president of product, after previously holding senior roles with video game giants Zynga and WB Games. As chief product officer, Tom is responsible for analysing the highly competitive markets of sports and mobile and will lead the charge for delivering Nifty Games’ experiences to gamers across the world.

Chris Rausch, Design Director: Chris has been involved with professional game design since 1993 with numerous studios including Neversoft Entertainment, SuperVillain Studios, and Nicalis, Inc. During his time with Neversoft Entertainment, Chris played a key role in the development of iconic games such as the Tony Hawk's™ Pro Skater™ As design director at Nifty Games, Chris will play a leading role in project direction, game design, production, and other developmental factors company wide.

Nifty Games is actively growing its team as it continues to expand its line-up of quick-session sports games on mobile. With offices located in Calabasas, Calif., and Lafayette, Calif., and Chicago, Ill., the company currently has open roles in engineering, design, marketing, product, analytics and production. For more information on open positions, visit https://www.linkedin.com/ company/nifty-games/jobs/.