NIO partners with Qover and Helvetia to launch embedded insurance solution – InsureMyNIO

InsureMyNIO is a comprehensive digital insurance solution for NIO users in Germany and the Netherlands.

Policy covers damage, personal injury, and third-party liability.

Embedded insurance subscription takes less than a minute to set up online

June, 30, 2023 – Global smart electric vehicle company, NIO, has partnered with Qover and Helvetia International Automotive to launch InsureMyNIO – an embedded motor insurance solution, with each policy tailored to users’ specific needs.

Embedded motor insurance enables users to include motor insurance within the vehicle purchase transaction. InsureMyNIO offers users in Germany and the Netherlands access to tailored insurance products approved by NIO that can be set up in a minute – covering both the vehicle and BaaS.

Designed exclusively for NIO users, InsureMyNIO’s digital insurance solution provides comprehensive cover – including any damage to the car, personal injury, and third-party liability.

Created with the user in mind, a quick registration process allows NIO users to register and activate their policy online in under a minute – as answers to only a few questions are needed to make a calculation – without the need to call for a quote or speak to a local agent.

“We are excited to launch InsureMyNIO, which represents a major step forward in providing users with a seamless and enjoyable electric vehicle ownership experience,” says Chris Chen, Managing Director of Europe Business at NIO. “Our collaboration with Qover and Helvetia has enabled us to bring this program to market quickly and efficiently, ensuring our users can get the insurance coverage they need in just one minute.”

Qover’s InsurTech solution adds tailored cover to a NIO’s digital experience, allowing users to add insurance at any point in the user journey. “NIO’s game changing battery swap technology is a unique and innovative approach towards mobility, and this is a perfect match with Qover’s appetite for innovation,” explains Quentin Colmant, CEO and Co-founder of Qover.

“With our experience in motor embedded insurance programs for Original Equipment Manufacturers, we could quickly identify the best solution to support NIO in building its own tailored program, in only a couple of weeks.”

Underwriting the insurance policy is international insurance firm, Helvetia Global Solutions. “Helvetia International Automotive’s solutions are the perfect ecosystem for cooperation in electromobility and digitalization,” added Tilo Schroiff, Head of Helvetia International Automotive.

“We are very pleased to have NIO as a partner and thus be able to offer NIO users convenient and fast access to insurance solutions.”

