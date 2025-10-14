One of the P84 dwellings in Northamptonshire designed by North East architecture and design practice Architects-Group

North East architects eye successful 2026 with pipeline of ‘prestigious’ residential projects

North East architecture and design practice Architects-Group has seen further strong growth in 2025 with a raft of multi-million-pound one-off residential development projects.

The AirView Park, Woolsington head office-based practice has secured six-figures worth of prestigious commissions, which will all contribute to growth in the next 12 months as the firm targets a turnover of £3m by the end of 2026.

Revenues continue to climb, adding to sustainable growth following notable wins that see the firm involved in a number of exclusive one-off developments, including peer design review approval on two unique paragraph 84 countryside dwellings in Northamptonshire, with another completed project now also being named as a finalist in the AJ Architecture Awards 2025.

This dwelling, which is a contemporary home in one of North Yorkshire’s protected landscapes, is in the running for the Manser Medal – AJ House of the Year 2025, which celebrates architectural excellence in new-build homes across the UK.

Having featured on the Grand Designs TV programme on two episodes in the past, the Architects-Group continues to grow and deliver within the highly specialist design of ‘truly outstanding NPPF Paragraph 84 countryside houses of exceptional quality’.

Further notable one-off dwelling successes include work to design and build a 45,000 sq. ft. house and a 35,000 sq. ft. property – both in Berkshire for private clients – and a neo-classical 60,000 sq. ft. manor house, also in the South East, making this one the UKs largest dwellings currently under construction.

In the Lake District, work is progressing on a Lake Windermere shore boathouse property while in Cheshire, the firm has created designs for a four-storey riverside apartment development, with the asking price for individual apartments estimated to start around £1.2m.

The group was also delighted to secure long-fought for planning approval for a large new manor House and workers’ dwellings development on a private and exclusive estate in Northumberland.

Architectural director Dan Cogdon, said more residential commissions will follow in the coming years with further recruitment of skilled design talent expected as operations expand nationally and internationally.

He said: “With the high-end property sector showing signs of continued growth in 2025, the market for exclusive, prestigious one-off dwellings such as those we are involved in designing remains robust. We will be busier than ever over the coming months, investing in our design team’s capabilities to secure sustainable growth.

“We’re involved in developing fantastic projects for great clients, as we focus on our strategy of quality over quantity. This will help sustain our incredible in-house team of designers and support our planned expansion into Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East in general in the coming year.”

Work in the residential sector will secure workforce numbers, with the Architects-Group’s currently employing 23 specialists providing architecture, interior, landscape and graphic design services from the offices in Newcastle, Cardiff, Chester, London, Lithuania and Saudi Arabia.