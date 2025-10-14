Škoda Auto becomes an official partner of the Bolero UCI Gravel World Championships

Škoda Auto is an official partner of the Bolero UCI Gravel World Championships for women and men, organised by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI)

Škoda will supply the organisers with seven electrified vehicles for the event, taking place in the Netherlands on 11–12 October

Building on its long-standing commitment to cycling, the partnership will raise awareness of the Škoda brand among an expected audience of millions of viewers worldwide

Mladá Boleslav, 10 October 2025 – Škoda Auto is an official partner of the Bolero UCI Gravel World Championships for the first time. Now in its fourth year, the event takes place this weekend in the Dutch province of Limburg. The World Championships are notable for bringing together the men’s and women’s professional elite with passionate amateur riders, who set off on the same course shortly after the pros. Škoda Auto is providing the organisers with seven electrified vehicles, five of them all-electric Enyaq models. The all-electric Elroq will be showcased trackside. Visitors can look forward to a full programme, including the popular mobile café housed in the Elroq. In line with its long-standing support for cycling, Škoda’s partnership with the UCI underpins its ambition to be the top brand for active and functionally oriented customers in its European home base and in the fastest-growing international markets.

Martin Jahn, Škoda Auto Board Member for Sales and Marketing, says: “Cycling marked the beginning of Škoda Auto 130 years ago. Since then, the company has travelled a long road of innovation and change – and the same is true for cycling. The rise of gravel cycling, which combines road riding with off-road adventure, is a great example. We’re proud to support this exciting discipline, showcasing our commitment to sustainable mobility by providing an electrified fleet. This partnership allows us to connect even more with everyday explorers who enjoy trying new things and embrace an active lifestyle.”

2025 Bolero UCI Gravel World Championships: bringing professionals and amateurs together

Gravel is one of the fastest-growing cycling disciplines, combining elements of road and mountain biking. This year, the fourth edition will see leading riders compete on a demanding course across natural terrain in the province of Limburg, around Beek and Maastricht. Alongside the appeal of racing on natural terrain, the format brings together the men’s and women’s professional elite with amateur enthusiasts, who start shortly after the pros and ride the same route in their age groups.

A challenging course to test riders and technique

The organisers have prepared a varied course: on Saturday the women cover 131 km, and on Sunday the men tackle 180 km. The route features four climbs between 500 and 1,500 metres in length, with several steep ramps. The toughest section comes near the finish, where riders face more than one kilometre at an average gradient of 8%, mostly on gravel. The reigning UCI gravel world champions are Mathieu van der Poel (NED) and his compatriot Marianne Vos (NED).

Škoda engaging with fans on site and on screen

Škoda Auto is supplying seven electrified vehicles for the organisers’ use, including five fully electric Enyaqs. The all-electric Elroq will be showcased trackside. Visitors can look forward to a full programme including giveaways and fan activities at two Škoda stands next to the start and finish. There will be competitions and games, as well as a mobile café built in the Elroq, serving Škoda’s own sustainable Curiosity Fuel coffee. Thousands of fans are expected to attend, with millions of viewers following the events via live broadcasts.

Škoda Auto’s long-standing commitment to cycling

This spring, Škoda announced it will be a partner for the next two seasons of two flagship UCI events: the Mountain Bike World Championships and the Bolero UCI Gravel World Championships. In doing so, the Czech carmaker has expanded its already extensive support for cycling, rooted in its rich heritage.

The company’s founders, Václav Laurin and Václav Klement, began manufacturing bicycles in Mladá Boleslav in 1895. Cycling is one of the main pillars of Škoda Auto’s sponsorship activities, including world-renowned races. Chief among these are the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España stage races. In addition, last year the company extended its partnership with organiser A.S.O. through to 2028.