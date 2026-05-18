North East BIPC celebrates supporting over 1,500 businesses

The Business & IP Centre North East (BIPC) is celebrating a transformative 36 months supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses across the region, with more than 1,500 businesses benefiting from expert advice and hundreds more individuals supported to take their first steps into enterprise.

In the last three years, BIPC North East has supported over 1,500 businesses through tailored, non-financial advice, connecting them with a wide network of experts across areas such as marketing, PR, sustainability, finance and intellectual property. Alongside this, more than 700 aspiring entrepreneurs have been supported through workshops, one-to-one sessions and confidence-building programmes designed to help turn ideas into reality with the support of partners: The Millin Charity and Reviving The Heart of the West End.

Eligible businesses are also able to access up to 12 hours of fully funded, specialist support through the Citylife Business Support Grant, enabling them to work directly with experts to accelerate growth, refine strategy and respond to an ever-changing business landscape. Around 700 businesses have benefited from grant-backed programmes, helping to drive innovation, create jobs and strengthen the regional economy.

At the heart of this success is a people-first approach; something Economic Development Officer Sarah Turnbull says defines the BIPC’s work.

“Everything we do is centred around supporting people in business and championing inspiring entrepreneurs,” she said. “We’re incredibly proud to support such a diverse and inspiring business community across the North East. Whether someone has a new idea or an established business, we’re passionate about helping individuals turn ideas into reality, build their confidence, and give the reassurance that we are there to help them grow, adapt and thrive.

“There’s so much talent here from entrepreneurs and growing businesses to the partners and more than 50 experts who support them. It’s that mix of people and ideas that makes it so special, we’re giving businesses the foundations they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world.”

Behind the figures are real people whose businesses have grown, adapted and flourished with BIPC support.

Nicky Gibson of KG Photography in Gateshead has been running her business for more than 25 years, building a reputation for commercial photography, events and weddings. She describes the reality of running a creative business in the North East as “spinning plates,” constantly adapting to client needs and solving problems on the go.

Her studio—based in a former bank building known as Bank Studio proved vital during the COVID-19 pandemic, giving the business a physical base at a time when much of the industry shut down. Seeking to stay ahead of rapid technological change, Nicky connected with BIPC’s Retail Expert in Residence, Karen Williamson

“With the internet, AI and new technology, things are changing all the time,” she said. “You must keep learning. Since working with Karen, we’ve expanded into drone work, video production and editing. It’s really pushed the business forward and made me think differently.”

In the hospitality sector, Laura from Hinnies restaurant in Whitley Bay, part of the Dene Hospitality Group which includes Blackfriars and Dobson & Parnell, has used BIPC support to strengthen the restaurant’s marketing. Located just off the seafront near Spanish City, Hinnies focuses on relaxed, family-friendly “Geordie comfort food.”

Through the BIPC, the team accessed expert advice on food photography from specialist photographer Sue Todd to provide an essential part of modern restaurant marketing. “It’s benefited us hugely,” she said. “We’ve used the images across our website, social media, newsletters and menus. It really helps showcase the quality of what we do.”

For Louise Renwick of Cragend Farm in Rothbury, a rural business offering holiday accommodation and heritage tours near the National Trust’s Cragside estate, BIPC support has been wide-ranging. From marketing and PR to improving photography and embracing new technology, the support has helped her better promote the business.

It has also enabled her to publish a book about the farm and its connection to Lord Armstrong of Cragside creating a unique additional way to tell the story of the business. “It’s helped me market ourselves more effectively and understand how to use different channels to reach people,” she said.

A key part of the BIPC’s impact is its collaborative approach, working closely with partner organisations across the region including The Millin Charity and Reviving the Heart of the West End who have supported many West End based businesses.

Delivered through BIPC North East’s established regional centre at Newcastle City Library, alongside seven BIPC Local centres based within key libraries across the region including Northumberland, Gateshead and South Tyneside, the service ensures business support is accessible, inclusive and firmly rooted within local communities.

Whether individuals walk into their local library, connect with experts online, or attend workshops and events designed to inspire and inform, BIPC North East offers support at every stage of the business journey. From developing early-stage ideas to helping established enterprises scale and grow, the BIPC provides a vital support network for the North East’s thriving business community.

As the past three years demonstrates, the North East BIPC is not just supporting businesses, it is building a stronger, more resilient regional economy, one entrepreneur at a time.