NORTH EAST CHARITIES URGED TO BID FOR A SHARE OF £10K…

A LEADING North East housebuilder is once again handing out £10,000 to charities across the region – and all they have to do is apply.

Miller Homes introduced its regional Community Fund in 2022 to help grassroots projects linked to education, wellbeing, the environment and sport across the North East.

And now the first of two rounds of 2025 funding is underway, with the company urging groups, organisations and good causes to submit their applications.

In the last round of funding, schools and community groups as far afield as County Durham and North Tyneside received grants of either £1k or £2k, enabling them to boost the services and facilities they offer to children and adults alike.

Backworth Miners Welfare received £1k which it has used to fund essential refurbishments to its Welfare Hall and to support its sport and physical activity sessions.

The charity runs four sporting clubs and James Morgan, chair of the cricket club, said: “Our membership has grown enormously over the last four or five years and we had run out of space and facilities to store all the kit we now have.

“This award has been incredibly useful to us and we’re very grateful to Miller Homes North East.”

Another beneficiary of £1k was community interest company The Neurothentic Network, which supports neurodivergent children and their families across the North East and used its award to resource additional socialising groups for autistic children.

Children at Castleside Primary School, Consett, received additional outdoor resources thanks to an award of £2k, while the Grange Villa Residents Association, at Pelton, County Durham, benefitted to the tune of £1k, which they allocated to the development of the Grange Village community allotment project.

Miller Homes is currently developing 12 sites across the North East, from Seaham in County Durham to Bedlington.

And regional operations director, Ryan Lincoln said the Community Fund is “an integral part of our company’s framework.

“We place a very high value on the importance of community,” he said. “Our homes are often at the heart of communities and so we’re always happy to help them if we can.”

Applications for the first round of funding close on Wednesday 30 April after which donations up to a maximum of £2000 will be awarded to the successful applicants.

A second round of funding will open for applications later this year.

To make an application to the Miller Homes Community Fund visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/corporate/community-fund.aspx