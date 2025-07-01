Charity Donations Off to a Tee

GITC Raises £16,600 for North East Charities in Third Annual Golf Day

Golf in the Community (GITC) is proud to announce that its third annual Charity Golf Day, held in May 2025 at Ramside Hall and various local golf clubs, raised an impressive £16,600. The funds have been split equally between two outstanding regional charities: The Teesside Charity and the Newcastle Eagles Foundation.

With a network of over 90 corporate-led members, all based in the North East, GITC has established itself as a powerful force for local good—bringing together businesses, golf enthusiasts, and community leaders to make a lasting impact. Alongside the flagship charity event, GITC hosts monthly golf days throughout the year, supporting regional causes while encouraging business collaboration.

Marc Millar, Chair of GITC and a Financial Adviser with North Wealth, based in Cleadon, said:

“This year’s event once again showed the power of the North East business community to come together and give back. We’re thrilled to support two incredible charities that make such a difference to people’s lives in our region. Thank you to everyone who took part, sponsored, donated, or supported us—you are the reason this is possible.”

Sam Blake, Chief Executive of the Newcastle Eagles Foundation, commented:

“We are so grateful to GITC for this generous donation. It will directly support our outreach and development programmes, using sport as a tool to inspire and uplift young people across the North East.”

Diane Williamson, Trustee of The Teesside Charity, added:

“To be selected by GITC and receive this support is an honour. Every pound raised will go towards helping local families, individuals, and community groups facing hardship. Thank you to all involved.”

GITC continues to grow its reach and impact, with plans already underway for its 2026 event.