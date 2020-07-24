North East company emerges from lockdown to celebrate 13th year of trading

North East family-run heating company, Gas Angel Heating, is celebrating its 13th year of trading this month in what has been a challenging year for businesses around the world.

While the number 13 may be unlucky for some, Gas Angel founder and director, David Mooney, is delighted that the company has weathered the financial pressures of lockdown and emerged with new products and services to continue serving the North East public.

David said: “We were ready to push the button on new initiatives before the COVID-19 crisis hit, and it was touch and go as to whether we should press ahead.

“However, we decided to take the plunge and launch our service cover plans and tree-planting initiative during lockdown and it’s really paying off. Just last week we celebrated our 100th cover plan customer which we’re absolutely delighted about.

“Regardless of what’s going on in the world, people need to be able to heat their homes and their water. It’s an essential service and people are really starting to see the value in a local company with local expertise and a more personable approach to customer service.”

Gas Angel Heating also launched a commitment to plant two trees for every cover plan taken out or renewed, working in partnership with JUST ONE Tree – a project that works with businesses to plant trees around the world in places like Madagascar, Indonesia and Nepal.

David added: “It’s great that the Government is preparing for a switch to hydrogen boilers, and that a plan to transform our gas pipeline infrastructure to zero-carbon hydrogen has begun. But this impacts 23 million properties, which means it’s not happening any time soon.

“Rather than wait, we wanted to do something now that would help the environment and support our business and our customers in reducing their carbon footprint.”

For more information about Gas Angel visit www.gasangelheating.co.uk or call 0191 289 3464