NORTH EAST EDUCATION PROVIDER LAUNCHES NEW ADAPTIVE MATHS PROGRAMME WHICH AIMS TO CLOSE UK PRIMARY SCHOOL ATTAINMENT GAP

Leading education technology provider Daisy Education (formerly Reading Solutions UK) has launched DreamBox Maths in the UK

LEADING education technology provider Daisy Education (formerly Reading Solutions UK) has launched DreamBox Maths in the UK, providing educators with access to a world-class, hyper-adaptive maths programme backed by rigorous international research. It achieved the highest rating of STRONG from Evidence for ESSA, with studies showing pupils make on average 58% more progress with sufficient use.

The launch marks a major step in Daisy Education’s expanded mission to help every learner thrive across literacy and numeracy. For over a decade, schools have trusted the company’s online reading development programme, DreamBox Reading Plus. Now, Daisy Education will support teachers and pupils with both reading and maths — backed by real-time insights, evidence of impact and hands-on support for schools.

New national data shows 27% of children leave primary school below expected levels in maths (DfE, 2024), while confidence remains a barrier for many learners (54% of girls and 43% of boys report low confidence in learning maths, Teach First, 2024). DreamBox Maths addresses these challenges head-on by meeting pupils at their stage, not just their age, building deep conceptual understanding, fluency and reasoning, helping teachers target support where it matters most.

Hyper-adaptive learning, every click counts: The programme adjusts students’ journeys in real-time based on how they solve problems, not just whether answers are right or wrong – continually shaping the most effective processes and strategies.

Deep conceptual understanding: Rich digital manipulatives and visual representations develop fluency based on true understanding, rather than simply memorisation.

Confidence through guided practice: Personalised in-the-moment feedback normalises productive struggle, encouraging independence and building mathematical resilience.

Teacher intelligence that saves time: Live dashboards demonstrate progress, effort and misconceptions; screen recordings (available for 30 days) let teachers quickly review strategies pupils used, inform mini-lessons and spotlight children who need extra help or stretch.

Flexible implementation: Works as a supplement to daily maths, with recommended usage of five 15 minute lessons per week (or three 30-minute sessions). Schools report stronger independence and engagement, with pupils asking to log on and applying strategies back in class.

Proven impact: Independent studies and usage data from North America show pupils completing five lessons per week make significantly faster progress than non-users, particularly in foundational fluency that underpins later reasoning.

Ian Fitzpatrick, managing director at Daisy Education, said, “For over a decade we’ve helped schools improve reading skills and confidence with DreamBox Reading Plus. Now, with DreamBox Maths, we’re bringing that same evidence-based approach to numeracy, combining real-time adaptivity with engaging content to build secure fluency, problem solving and independence.

“Our new name, Daisy Education, reflects our broader purpose and belief that every child can blossom when given the right tools and support. We’re thrilled to bring DreamBox Maths to the UK for the first time and to partner with schools to improve outcomes in maths, without adding to teacher workload.”

“DreamBox Reading Plus remains a core pillar of our work, and the same passionate team will continue supporting schools day-to-day. We’re the same people, just with a wider mission to help schools deliver both reading and maths success, backed by the insight teachers need and the independence pupils deserve.”

Natalie Perry, Maths Lead at Reid Street Primary School, said: “A lot of schools are saying that a lack of money and not enough teaching assistants means trying to get interventions done can be really difficult. This programme is something that the children can access independently and that gives us that feedback, which is really what we need.

“The maths curriculum is so intense and there’s so much to cover. This programme will help to fill any gaps, making teachers’ jobs a little bit easier.”