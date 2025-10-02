Hyundai executive Andrew Tracey named as one of UK’s leading marketers

Annual Marketing Week Top 100 list pays tribute to the UK’s most effective marketers

Hyundai UK sales and marketing director Andrew Tracey named in Top 100 for first time

Inclusion reflects rising sales and successful transformation of Hyundai’s brand perception

Leatherhead, 30th September 2025 – Hyundai UK’s sales and marketing director Andrew Tracey has been named in the prestigious Marketing Week Top 100 most effective marketers power list for the first time.

The annual celebration of influential executives, sponsored by Digitas and now in its seventh year, recognises excellence among marketers who work for UK companies or have responsibility for the UK market, highlighting the work of ten key figures in each of ten different categories.

A panel of high-profile judges – including Marketing Academy founder Sherilyn Shackell, former RBS CMO David Wheldon and CEO of the Marketing Society Sophie Devonshire – included Andrew in the top 10 leaders in the Consumer Tech, Manufacturing, Property and Automotive category, with individuals assessed on business success, innovative thinking and impact and influence.

Andrew has more than 20 years’ experience in the automotive industry and has been with Hyundai UK since March 2020, when he joined as Sales Director from FCA, having previously worked with the Volkswagen Group.

In January 2024, he was appointed Sales and Marketing Director of Hyundai UK, and his first year in the role coincided with a 5.3% rise in sales from 2023, with the brand’s focus on electrification underscored by the fact that more than 50% of registrations were for alternative fuel vehicles. At the same time, the ongoing transformation of Hyundai from a value focused proposition to premium contender gained more momentum via high-profile advertising campaign.

There has also been an array of victories for Hyundai’s cars in high-profile industry awards, including multiple successes for the IONIQ 5 N electric performance hatch and SANTA FE SUV.

Andrew Tracey, Sales and Marketing Director of Hyundai UK, said: “It is a genuine honour to be considered one of Marketing Week’s Top 100 most effective marketeers for 2025. While I’m privileged to be included, this is also recognition for the hard work everyone at Hyundai UK puts in on a daily basis which has resulted in such strong sales and continued praise from owners and the media. It’s an incredibly exciting time to work for such an innovative, influential brand.”

The Marketing Week Top 100 will be published in full on 30th September 2025 at marketingweek.com.