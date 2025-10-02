Maserati delivers an MCXtrema to Modena, due to become part of one of the most prestigious car collections in the world

Modena, 30 September 2025 – The Viale Ciro Menotti plant in Modena, the historic headquarters of Maserati for almost 90 years, has become the exclusive stage for an important delivery: the nuclear engineer and entrepreneur Jacques Sicotte living in southern France – owner of a multi-million-dollar collection of classic cars, which included the iconic Maserati MC12 – adds a new gem to his renowned collection of over 60 rare collector’s cars.

A Maserati MCXtrema, as the successor to the MC12, was an essential addition to the models owned by this enthusiast for aesthetics and adrenaline, also a great fan of the thrills of driving on the track.

The lucky owner of one of the 62 “Beasts” saw his MCXtrema for the first time at the historic plant, the beating heart of Maserati where every dream begins: it was a true tribute to the Trident’s DNA, its Italian spirit and its extraordinary heritage.

The uniqueness of the venue is also reflected in the MCXtrema model, featuring an elegant livery with an exclusive configuration.

Taking the MCXlusiva programme as a starting point, the customer adapted his car to his wishes.The Maserati Centro Stile proposed a livery known as “Corse” (‘racing’), similar to the MC12 Stradale, further personalised with the collector’s lucky number of 77 on the door.

This MCXtrema is kitted out in a two-tone matte blue and pearl white body colour, with an imposing trident painted in contrast on the bonnet and a clear reference to Maserati’s sporting heritage and the iconic MC12, one of which is joined his collection.

In the interior, the model delivered has a profusion of dark blue, while dedicated options such as the passenger seat kit, rearview camera and telemetrics have been added.

Each detail creates a “work of art on wheels”. personally designed by the collector in conjunction with the team of Maserati designers.

MCXtrema combines the most cutting-edge technology with Italian artisanship, to make it the emblem of automotive innovation. A limited-edition model developed for those seeking the thrill of uncompromising track performance, combined with signature luxury.

During the event, the customer also had the unforgettable opportunity to receive the car directly from the hands of Andrea Bertolini, Maserati Chief Test Driver and one of the most successful drivers in the GT classes, having won four world titles aboard the glorious MC12. He followed the car’s entire development process, from the early stages to the dynamic simulator.

Maserati MCXtrema: unleashing the beast designed for the track.

MCXtrema, developed to be driven on the track only and produced in 62 units, is an uncompromising model, created to break the mould and invent new paradigms. The epitome of Maserati’s and of the extraordinary performance characteristic of everything the 100% Italian brand produces, the car is the most formidable track-racing Maserati to date, thanks to the 740-CV (540-kW) 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 power unit, derived from the renowned Nettuno racing engine; it represents the pinnacle in terms of design, engineering and performance.

MCXtrema has benefited from the latest and most advanced equipment in the world that Maserati has access to. Fundamental contributions have been made by the Virtual Analysis team, using the cutting-edge technology in the dynamic simulator, and by the Powertrain Calibration team, in charge of managing the enormous power delivered by the Nettuno engine.

The virtual work done with MCXtrema – about 200 hours in the dynamic simulator and 1000 hours of virtual analysis for simulations of various types, as well as comparison with feedback from the track, have made it possible to create a car that now represents the ultimate in advanced engineering and innovation, where the perfect design created by the Maserati Centro Stile converges with the engineering requirements of efficient aerodynamics for every track configuration.

Exclusive MCXperience services

Maserati has decided to make the universe of MCXtrema owners even more specific with MCXperience, a customer experience designed to offer a series of services reserved for the customers of the ‘Beast’: an exclusive club for them to fully immerse themselves in the Maserati racing world, alongside professional drivers and the technicians at Maserati Corse Services.

At the heart of this programme is the MCXperience Concierge, which offers owners the opportunity to experience personalised driving track days and take advantage of dedicated after-sales support. To make the experience even more exciting, each MCXtrema is delivered with a special racing kit. Developed in collaboration with Sparco, a world leader in motorsport equipment, the kit combines comfort and high-level performance, enabling drivers to come into complete contact with the car’s pure racing DNA.