North East energy and tech recruitment firm appoint ‘invaluable’ new chief operating officer

A North East company has appointed a new chief operating officer following his “invaluable” contribution to the firm’s growth.

Washington-based Visuna has promoted David Bolton to the role, despite him having only joined last year.

The firm has been based on Wearside for over 20 years and currently employs around 50 staff locally.

It is a global energy and tech recruitment specialist, with a talent pool of over 150,000 specialist contractors.

The company said it was “thrilled” with the appointment, which it said showed its commitment to developing staff internally.

And David added: “I’m delighted with the role in what is an unbelievably exciting period for Visuna.

“We are constantly growing as a business, and there’s a real buzz within the company that we can become the world leader in our field.

“Since diversifying into renewables, our talent pool has rapidly expanded, and we are also growing the US arm of the business.

“It is an honour to take on this exciting role and I can’t wait to help Visuna continue its incredible growth.”

Originally called Oil Consultants LTD, the firm rebranded last year and plans to hopefully double its Wearside workforce within the next few years.

Besides the States, it also has offices in the likes of Australia, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, with the company perfectly placed to tap into global staffing demands of the energy sector by offering workplace solutions in oil, gas and renewables.

And addressing David’s promotion, Visuna’s executive chairman, Richard Fielding, added: “We’re thrilled to announce a significant milestone in Visuna’s journey with the promotion of David Bolton to the position of chief operating officer (COO).”

“David has played a pivotal role in the growth of our business and will now lead the group operations for Visuna, covering sales, client development and local compliance.

“Joining our business last year as commercial director, David quickly demonstrated his ability to drive innovation and operational excellence. His industry-specific experience and international market knowledge have been invaluable assets to our organisation.

“As COO, David will continue to be at the forefront of Visuna’s growth, ensuring that we remain agile, adaptable and prepared for the future. His expanded role will also bring about new and exciting opportunities for the team, reinforcing our commitment to personal and professional development.

“This internal promotion demonstrates our strong belief in nurturing talent from within and we’re delighted to be able to give David this well-deserved recognition.”

For more information on Visuna and its services, visit visuna.com/.