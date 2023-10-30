BEACONHOUSE EVENTS ANNOUNCES SUPPORT FOR NORTH EAST CHARITIES FOCUSED ON HEALTH, EDUCATION AND ECONOMIC GROWTH

BEACONHOUSE EVENTS, a leading event agency headquartered in Newcastle, has partnered with regional charity The Children’s Foundation as part of the agency’s commitment to support projects focused on health and wellbeing, quality education, and climate action in the North East.

In line with the agency’s five-year ESG plan, announced in early 2023, this year the team has chosen to support health & wellbeing community projects across the region, including funding The Children’s Foundation-led Fuzzy Subjects project, giving the charity the ability to give even more children access to sessions focused on mental health and well-being. Alongside support for Fuzzy Subjects, the team at Beaconhouse Events also plans to get their hands dirty helping to plant hedges on the charity’s allotment and wrapping Christmas gifts this festive season, all in support of the charity’s vital work in the region.

Linked to the health & wellbeing focus, and as part of their further commitment to North East communities, Beaconhouse Events has chosen to fund kits for the newly formed North East Sporting u11 Saturday team, based in Wallsend.

Alongside the team’s societal donations and as part of the business’s environmental strategy, BeaconHouse Events has partnered with the local community and environmental charity, Groundwork NE & Cumbria to ethically offset its carbon impact by supporting Groundwork’s nature-based solutions programme.

Sarah Thackray, co-founder, and director at BeaconHouse Events, said: “As our societal focus for 2023 is on health & wellbeing, we recognise the need to support local charities and initiatives to help our local communities thrive. We are therefore committed to donating the equivalent monetary value or time through in-kind support, to local community groups focused on health and wellbeing, to match our ethical carbon offset donation to the environment. We’re also providing the BeaconHouse Events team opportunities and time off to support societal and environmental projects that matter to them, as well as encouraging them to engage in activities that support their mental health & well-being.

“Earlier this year we were proud to be awarded the Good Work Pledge from the North of Tyne Combined Authority. This award recognises our efforts to be a fair employer, our commitment to staff health and wellbeing, and our demonstration of social responsibility in the region. We have some incredible projects in the pipeline this year and these ambitious plans will mean more opportunities for people across the Northeast.”

Sean Soulsby, CEO of The Children’s Foundation, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the team at BeaconHouse Events for their support of our work here in the North East. We run our Fuzzy Subjects mental health workshops in primary schools across the region, using colorful, accessible fuzzy puppets as a tool to engage children and young people in the subject of mental health and well-being, increasing awareness, understanding, and resilience in young people, while encouraging big conversations. The support from Beaconhouse Events means that even more children can tackle these big subjects, at a time when the number of children in mental health crisis is at a record high.

“The Children’s Foundation was founded over 30 years ago to support the needs of children and families at the time, and those needs are now more significant than ever. Businesses owe it to their communities to ensure that they have the opportunity to raise well-rounded, creative, confident, and aspirational children, no matter what their economic circumstances are, and it is fantastic to see BeaconHouse Events taking their responsibilities as a Northeast employer seriously.

“Far too many Northeast children are born into poverty and our region has fallen behind others in terms of school attainment and health inequalities. Investing in our region isn’t just a fluffy, nice thing for leaders to do; if businesses don’t invest in the wider communities and issues that surround them, especially children and young people, then that has a direct impact on their workforce or customer base of the future. It is people who make up businesses and leaders today must understand the crucial role that they play in shaping what our regional society looks like tomorrow.”

The BeaconHouse ESG strategy is based on key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, otherwise known as the Global Goals, which look to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity. The BeaconHouse Events strategy particularly focuses on Climate Action, Responsible Consumption and Production, Quality Education, and Good Health and Wellbeing; all areas where the business can have an authentic and lasting impact both in the North East and across the events sector as a whole.

For more information on BeaconHouse Events visit www.beaconhouse-events.co.uk and to discover more about the work that The Children’s Foundation is delivering in the region visit https://thechildrensfoundation.co.uk/b