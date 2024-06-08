North East engineers RWO report strong growth with a positive outlook

RWO’s managing director Ross Oakley reports strong growth for firm of engineers for FY24 and is targeting a turnover of £3.5m in 2025

Work to support a raft of multi-million-pound development contracts has seen North East civil, structural and geoenvironmental engineering firm RWO secure strong growth in the last year with a healthy forward order book. W

The Newcastle-based firm, which works with developers, contractors and local authorities, providing engineering support from feasibility through to construction for commercial, leisure, health and residential projects, has posted a 15% increase in revenues in FY2024.

This growth for year end 2024 has seen overall turnover propelled to £3m with a target to boost this to £3.5m in 2025.

Currently employing a 35-strong workforce and led by an experienced team of directors, revenue increase has come on the back of a resilient performance, organic growth, continued investment in resources along with opening of the geoenvironmental team in 2022.

Demand for its services away from its traditional northern heartland with new projects secured in London, South East England and the Midlands. Customers include Vistry, Karbon Homes, Lindum Developments, Opus North, Harworth Estates, Banks Group, Taylor Wimpey, Bellway Homes, Keepmoat Homes and Barratt Developments.

Work in the pipeline in core sectors and new regional markets will see further growth for RWO as the firm looks ahead to further ‘exciting’ expansion for the rest of the year on the back of a strategic development and growth plan supported by ongoing investment in senior level people and technical resources.

Managing director Ross Oakley said RWO had secured a robust performance on the back of resolving complex engineering issues and the launch of new geotechnical and ground engineering services.

He said: “Work in the civil, structural & geoenvironmental engineering sector remains resilient with green shoots continuing to show in the residential market. This is contributing to additional growth and expansion for us, with a steady stream of work coming up in next 12 months as previously delayed projects get the green light.

Ross Oakley also expects to see increasing volumes of work within the data centre market as activity remains ‘extremely’ busy in the sector with a plethora of new projects coming forward.

The volume of civil engineering work is also expected to see a 17% rise in new project starts throughout the year and into early 2025 – an achievable figure, he believes.

“We are seeing increased levels of work from the data centre sector, and confidence returning within the residential market both from the social providers and private sector. We are very positive about the future and will continue to build on our success to date. This will see us add further to our team across the UK as we grow and invest in improving client services.”