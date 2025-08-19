North East England Weather Forecast – Tuesday 19th August 2025: Cloudy Skies, Mild Temperatures, and Long Daylight Hours

Introduction – A Calm but Cloudy Summer Day

Residents of North East England can expect a calm, dry, but overcast day on Tuesday, 19th August 2025. While the region won’t bask in sunshine, the forecast promises mild temperatures, no disruptive rainfall, and steady cloud cover throughout the day.

With temperatures peaking at around 16 °C, today’s conditions are cooler than earlier in the month, offering relief after the hot and sunny spells that dominated much of August so far. The weather may not be postcard-perfect, but it is comfortable, predictable, and travel-friendly.

Sunrise and Sunset Times – North East England

One of the highlights of today is the long summer daylight window:

Sunrise: 05:48 AM

Sunset: 08:35 PM

Daylength: Approx. 14 hours 47 minutes

Even under grey skies, the extended daylight hours allow plenty of time for commuting, outdoor plans, or late evening activities before the light fades.

Hourly Weather Forecast – North East England (19th August 2025)

Time Conditions Temperature (°C) 07:00 Cloudy 13 09:00 Cloudy 14 11:00 Cloudy 14 13:00 Cloudy 15 15:00 Cloudy 16 (peak) 17:00 Cloudy 15 19:00 Cloudy 14 21:00 Cloudy 13 23:00 Cloudy 12

Key points:

Cloud dominates all day, with little chance of sun breaking through.

Temperatures remain steady , peaking in mid-afternoon before cooling gradually.

Dry conditions prevail—excellent news for travel, shopping, and outdoor workers.

Morning Outlook – Grey but Mild Start

The day begins under a blanket of cloud, with temperatures around 13 °C at sunrise. While the grey skies may not inspire, the morning is dry and calm, making for smooth commuting across Newcastle, Sunderland, Durham, and surrounding towns.

Morning summary:

Cloudy and calm.

Temperatures rise slowly from 13 °C to 14–15 °C by midday.

Comfortable for school runs and early work commutes.

Afternoon Forecast – Mild Peak, but Sun Hidden

By early afternoon, temperatures peak at 16 °C. Cloud remains thick, preventing sunshine, but the air feels comfortable for light outdoor activities. Unlike earlier August days, there’s no risk of oppressive heat or heavy showers.

Afternoon highlights:

High temperature: 16 °C around 3 PM.

Still cloudy but dry and stable .

Pleasant conditions for lunch breaks outdoors or countryside walks, even if skies remain grey.

Evening Conditions – Long Twilight Under Cloud

After 6 PM, temperatures ease back to 14 °C, cooling gradually to 12 °C by midnight. The sun sets at 8:35 PM, marking the approach of shorter days as summer winds down.

Evening summary:

Cloudy skies persist—no clear sunset views.

Mild, with comfortable evening air.

Good conditions for outdoor sports, walks, and late return commutes.

Regional Weather Breakdown – North East England

Newcastle upon Tyne

Cloudy throughout the day.

Peak of 16 °C in the afternoon.

Mild and dry conditions—ideal for city events and commuting.

Sunderland

Cooler coastal feel, staying around 15 °C .

Persistent overcast skies.

Great visibility for sea walks, though no bright sunshine.

Durham

Inland conditions slightly warmer at 16 °C .

Cloud locked in but no rainfall.

Perfect for students, workers, and shoppers in the city.

Northumberland Coast

Overcast skies and breezier conditions.

Cooler than inland towns, around 14–15 °C .

Dry conditions benefit tourists visiting Alnwick, Bamburgh, and coastal heritage sites.

Travel & Commuting Outlook

Roads: Dry and safe with good visibility—ideal driving conditions.

Public Transport: No weather disruption expected on Metro, buses, or rail.

Airports: Newcastle International Airport sees smooth operations with no fog or storms forecast.

Outdoor Activities & Lifestyle Impact

Even under cloud, today’s weather is well-suited for:

Walking & Hiking: Comfortable temperatures for exploring Durham Dales or Hadrian’s Wall.

City Events: Markets, shopping, and outdoor events unaffected by rain.

Sports: Football training and evening runs proceed smoothly, though skies remain dull.

For those hoping for sunshine, conditions may disappoint, but the mild air ensures no extremes—making it a useful day for errands and practical plans.

Historical August Weather Context

Mid-August in North East England usually brings average highs of 18–20 °C, often mixed with sunny spells and showers. Today’s 16 °C maximum under persistent cloud is slightly cooler than average, reflecting the gradual seasonal shift as late summer approaches.

This year, the UK’s weather has been dominated by high pressure and dry spells, with drought conditions persisting in parts of England. The North East, while not the hottest region, continues to share in the broader trend of grey but dry conditions.

Summary Table – North East England Weather 19 August 2025

Time of Day Conditions Temperature Morning Cloudy start 13–15 °C Afternoon Cloudy, mild 16 °C Evening Cloudy, cooling 12–14 °C Sunrise 05:48 AM – Sunset 08:35 PM –

Final Thoughts – 19th August 2025 in the North East

Today’s weather across North East England may be dominated by grey skies, but it offers mild, dry, and steady conditions. With sunrise at 5:48 AM and sunset at 8:35 PM, residents enjoy almost 15 hours of daylight—ample time for work, travel, and leisure.

While sunshine stays hidden, temperatures peak at a modest 16 °C, making it comfortable for outdoor plans and free from the disruptive extremes of heatwaves or rainfall. For commuters, families, and tourists alike, Tuesday 19th August 2025 is a day of reliable weather, even if it’s not the brightest.