Drivers cross their legs to skip breaks and cut journey time

Many people will drive for four or more hours before taking a toilet-break

As the start of the big summer get-away approaches, vehicle rental provider, Europcar, has conducted new research to discover where the need to get to their destination overrides comfort on long car journeys. A survey of over 1,000 motorists found1 that many drivers sacrifice comfort for convenience, despite the possible safety risks if they are tired or distracted by discomfort. More than half (55%) said they sometimes delay a toilet stop so that they can reach their destination sooner, while 15% do so “all the time”. Less than a third (30%), never delay stopping if someone needs a toilet-break.

Key Findings

Two hours (21%) is the most common length of time drivers can comfortably travel without stopping

More than 46% say they can comfortably drive for three hours or longer before needing a toilet break

Children (25%) are most likely to need a toilet break first

Mum (19%) is the second most likely to need a toilet break

Unsurprisingly, children (25%) are the most likely to need a toilet break first, followed by Mum (19%) then Dad (11%).

When asked how long they typically drive before making a stop, the most common answer was two hours (21%), closely followed by three-plus hours (20%) and two and a half hours (19%). 16% would be comfortable driving for more than four hours without a break, while 14% would drive just one to one and a half hours before stopping.

Tim Morris Marketing Director, UK & Ireland of Europcar commented: “On a long journey, when and where to stop can cause as many arguments as what music or podcast to listen to. The youngest is bored, the eldest needs the loo despite only going at home an hour ago and the parents just want to get to the destination as quickly as possible.

“Planning stops ahead of time can help take the stress out of the journey. Travellers can find a good stop with a playground, somewhere to walk the dog, or an above average range of food options available. And, as well as keeping tensions low, planning regular stops means the driver gets a reasonable break to ensure they remain safe behind the wheel. And, if driving an electric car, planning ahead ensures a suitable charging location is identified.”

Europcar offers a wide range of rental vehicles to take the stress out of long drives – from compact hatchbacks to large MPVs that will accommodate all the family and the luggage too. There’s also a growing choice of electric vehicles for families that want to cut their emissions and Europcar can deliver and collect the vehicle to and from a home address, so travellers can get straight on the road without even taking a trip to the local branch. And for the added convenience, Europcar’s Knowledge Hub provides helpful advice on planning EV journeys and those all-important charging breaks.

For further information on renting in the UK visit Europcar UK.