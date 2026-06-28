WALLSEND CARE HOME DECLARED OUTSTANDING …

A transformed Wallsend nursing home has now been rated outstanding following an inspection by the regulator, Care Quality Commission (CQC).

When Eastside Gardens – formerly Howdon Care Centre – was last inspected in 2023, under its previous ownership, they rated it as requiring improvement.

But, in its first inspection since the home was taken over and operated by leading provider Prestwick Care, it has been given the highest possible accolade and declared, outstanding.

This is the first time in the North East a nursing home, rated as requiring improvement, has been subsequently rated outstanding in a single follow up inspection.

Eastside Gardens provides accommodation, nursing and personal care to up to 90 people, some of whom have dementia or nursing needs and it achieved its new status for its exceptionally high levels of care, responsiveness and leadership.

Inspectors found the home was well equipped to deliver high quality care, with personalised and adapted facilities and aids for people, staff were well trained and leaders had an open culture focused on driving quality and improving people’s experience of care.

Alison Chilton, CQC’s deputy director of adult social care in the North East, said: “We found an exceptional service which was incredibly welcoming and homely, where people were cared for by highly skilled staff.

“Care at the service was exemplary. It was clear that people were respected and valued as individuals and were directly involved in planning and reviewing their care.

Staff planned person-centred activities with remarkable attention to detail around people’s needs and preferences, which improved their wellbeing.

“And it was lovely to see how people had personalised their bedrooms, which were designed to meet their needs.

“Overall, staff and leaders should be incredibly proud of the culture they have created to ensure people get the very best care outcomes and certainly deserve the hugely positive feedback we received from people and their relatives.”

Prestwick Care, which operates 20 care homes in the North East, is part of Malhotra Group Plc and CEO Bunty Malhotra said: “We are delighted to have been declared outstanding at our very first inspection since taking over Eastside Gardens.

“It is only appropriate that the staff and management receive the recognition they deserve for their dedication, hard work and commitment but, most of all, for their care.

“Significant investment has been made by the Group in restructuring the home, which has resulted in a complete transformation and sincere thanks for this must also go to our project and design team.”

Another home in the Prestwick Care portfolio, Blythgate Manor, at Blyth, was also awarded outstanding in care earlier this year.

To make an appointment to visit Eastside Gardens or for further information, visit eastside.reception@lifestyle-care.co.uk